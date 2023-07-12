Michael Block gives a tour of luxurious 6-bedroom lodges available at Dundonald Links golf course in Scotland

Michael Block, the pro who caused a sensation during the last PGA Championship, is in Scotland looking for his qualification to The Open Championship. From there, he praised the facilities and, in particular, the accommodations.

In a post shared by the official account of Dundonald Links, home of the qualifier, Michael Block gave the world a virtual tour of one of the six-bedroom lodges available at the facility.

Block explained and showed the many amenities that the accommodation offers. With wide panning shots, Michael Block showed the kitchen, with all the amenities, a living room or common area, equipped with a dining table, sofa, armchairs, TV, etc. He also showed one of the bathrooms and one of the bedrooms, with all the amenities present in them.

Michael Block especially highlighted two entertainment options: the pool table in the common area (of which he said he was very fond) and the outdoor terrace. In the latter, he showed that it is equipped with a green hole, where the occupants can practice their strokes or simply have fun.

Michael Block in the qualifying tournament

Michael Block participated in the qualifying tournament for The Open Championship held at the Dundonald Links. It was one of four qualifiers held on July 4 (Royal Cinque Ports, England; Royal Porthcawl, Wales; and West Lancashire, England).

Block finished T47 with a 9-over 153, far behind the leaders and a real chance to qualify. He had a first round of +5, while the second round was +4.

The qualifier was dominated by Scotland's Michael Stewart, with an excellent -7, well above the tournament average. The other three qualifiers were Englishman Marco Penge, Australian Connor Mckinney, and also from Scotland, Graeme Robertson.

Dundonald Links is a golf course located in the Scottish county of Ayrshire. It is a locality so linked to golf that it is said to have a "golf coast." More than 40 golf clubs are located there. In the case of Dundonald Links, it is a 7269-yard, par 72 course, with a rating of 76.3.

It hosted the Scottish Open in 2017. As a curious detail, it can be added that in the same year, it also hosted the Scottish Women's Open, becoming the first course to host the Scottish Women's Open and the Scottish Men's Open in the same year.

For the ladies, Dundonald Links has opened its doors on four occasions, the last one in 2022. Japan's Ayaka Furue took the victory on that occasion, with a score of 21-under 267.

