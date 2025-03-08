Activists break into Donald Trump's Scottish golf course and damage facilities

Donald Trump's Turnberry Golf Resort was recently trampled and vandalised by a group of alleged pro-Palestine supporters. Apart from breaking lamps, the group dabbed the course with red paint and wrote "Gaza is not for sale". The bright letters at the Scotland course were even visible from a distance.

Photographs showed the five-lettered message being sprayed in red across fairway greens and one side of the course. This course was built by the American President in dedication to his mother who passed away in 2000. The latest turn of events at Donald Trump's Golf Course has attracted widespread attention.

Long before President Donald Trump owned the golf resort, Turnberry Golf Course was immensely popular. The South Ayrshire venue is located in South Scotland. During the world wars, the course had to be closed, and it was used for military activities. Mackenzie Ross redesigned and reopened it in 1951.

Martin Elbert redesigned this Trump-owned course in 2016. The Turnberry Golf Resort is widely regarded as one of the top golf courses in the world. This venue has famously held The Open Championship four times (1977, 1986, 1994, and 2009).

Turnberry witnessed the 1997 "Duel In The Sun", where Tom Watson won over Jack Nicklaus with a one-stroke margin. Watson won the 106th British Open finishing 12-under 268.

Meanwhile, Trump recently engaged in a high-stakes meeting at the White House regarding a possible LIV PGA unification. Tiger Woods, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan and Adam Scott brought President Trump and the Saudi Public Investment Fund together. However, since the White House meeting in February, nothing has been officially announced.

Golf Courses owned by Donald Trump

Apart from being a politician, Trump is a real estate developer and golfer. He and his company, The Trump Organisation, first started acquiring golf courses in 1999. Before the infamous U.S. Capitol storming happened, a lot of LPGA and PGA Championships used to be held in courses owned/managed by Trump.

Here's a complete list of the golf courses owned by President Donald Trump with the respective years of purchase:

Trump National Golf Club Los Angeles, 2002

Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach, 1999

Trump National Doral Golf Club, 2012

Trump National Golf Club Jupiter, 2012

Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, 2002

Trump National Golf Club Colts Neck, 2008

Trump National Golf Club Philadelphia, 2009

Trump National Golf Club Hudson Valley, 2001

Trump National Golf Club Charlotte, 2012

Trump National Golf Club Washington, D.C., 2009

Trump Links at Ferry Point, 2015

Trump National Golf Club Westchester, 1996

Trump International Golf Links & Hotel Doonberg Ireland, 2014

Trump International Golf Club in Rio Grande, 2007

Trump International Golf Links Scotland, 2010

Trump Turnberry Scotland, 2014

Trump International Golf Club Dubai, 2017

