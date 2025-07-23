Activists place controversial sign on Donald Trump-owned Scottish golf course before his visit

US President Donald Trump will be in Scotland later this week. He is set to visit his two golf courses, the Trump International at Menie in Aberdeenshire and the Trump Turnberry in South Ayrshire. Activists placed a controversial Epstein-related signpost at one of the golf courses ahead of his visit.An activist with the username “Everyone Hates Elon” shared a video on Instagram showing how they installed the sign in the Aberdeen course. Just under a larger sign that read, “Trump International Golf Links,” the activist placed a smaller sign that read, “Twinned with Epstein Island” at the course’s entrance.The post’s caption read:“🚨Trump is visiting Scotland THIS WEEK. Here’s a special sign to welcome him when he arrives at his Aberdeen golf course 😘”The activist also urged more people to contribute to enabling them to purchase more Trump &amp; Epstein banners, signs, and billboards.“...The more you donate, the more we can ruin his trip 🙂 link in bio x,” the caption added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe controversial sign refers to the widely publicized Jeffrey Epstein case. Donald Trump recently debunked rumors that Epstein, who died while awaiting a sex trafficking trial, had a client list.Trump’s visit to Scotland marks the first since his re-election. Besides visiting his golf courses, he is reportedly scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and First Minister John Swinney. He will also make another official visit to Scotland in September.Two-time major champion calls Donald Trump’s golf course “worthy” for the Open ChampionshipThe 2025 Open Championship was held at Royal Portrush, and World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler claimed the title. Ahead of the tournament, two-time major champion Bryson DeChambeau said that Donald Trump’s golf course was good enough to host the prestigious major.The 2009 Open Championship was held at the Trump Turnberry in South Ayrshire. Ahead of the tournament this year, the R&amp;A briefly touched on the possibility of hosting the tournament there again. When asked to share his thoughts on that, DeChambeau said that although he has yet to play on the course, he thinks it’s worthy enough. He said (via ASAP Sports):“I look at it as a golf course. It's one of the best golf courses in the world, and I'd love for it to be a part of the rotation. Albeit I haven't played it, I've heard so many great things about it, and anytime you get to play a special historical golf course like that, I think it's worthy of it for sure.”DeChambeau also expressed confidence in the president’s abilities to ensure his golf course is up to the task. He acknowledged that while he can’t speak for Donald Trump, he knows he’ll “do his best&quot; as he possibly can.