"Actually, I played [hole] 7 on EA Sports" – Nelly Korda says she played decade-old Tiger Woods video game to prepare for the US Women’s Open

Nelly Korda recently stated that she had only ever seen the Pebblestone Beach Golf Links Course once before in a decade old Tiger Woods video game.

Korda famously does not like to research the courses she plays beforehand. Instead, she like to analyse them in person, coming up with a plan of action as she scours the course.

While the American's team has scouted the course beforehand, Korda admitted that her only knowledge of the historic Pebblestone Beach Golf Links Course came from playing video game.

Speaking to Golf Digest she said:

"Actually, I played [hole] 7 on EA Sports. That was the one hole my brother [and I] we always played Pebble … and my favorite hole was always 7 on that game."

The first practice round is going Nelly Korda's way. She nearly got an in on the famous par 3 hole, with the balling rolling down to just inches shy of the cup. The 24-year-old also marvelled at the beauty of the course, saying:

“Amazing. The views on every hole, I feel like you get to a hole and you're like, this is my favorite view, and then you get to another hole and, no, this is actually my favorite view.”

LPGA @LPGA



#USWomensOpen Nelly Korda enjoyed her Monday at Pebble Beach Nelly Korda enjoyed her Monday at Pebble Beach ⛳️#USWomensOpen https://t.co/ouvtX6vI1H

Nelly Korda eyes US Women's Open in hopes to make up for poor KPMG PGA Championship performance

Nelly Korda comes in to the US Women's Open after a rather disappointing performance at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. Korda struggled to hit at the iconic Baltusrol course, carding a 76-77 to miss the cut for the Championship.

She immediately went back to th drawing board and worked on her technique with her coaches and her father. Now, coming to the US Women's Open, Korda is eyeing the trophy for redemption.

The American stated that the Pebble Beach course had some of the smallest greens she had ever seen, saying that the challenging fairways were certainly ones to keep an eye out on for. Nelly Korda said:

“The air is a little heavier here, so I would say my balls are probably flying close to 7 to 10 yards shorter, depending obviously on the wind, as well.”

Poll : 0 votes