“Adam Hadenough” “No class” – Fans unhappy as a frustrated Adam Hadwin tosses club into water left of 18th hole at The Players

Fans took to social media to voice their dismay after witnessing Adam Hadwin's frustration boiled over on the 18th hole during the opening round of The Players Championship on Thursday, March 14.

Hadwin faced challenges in the opening round. He shot a double bogey on the 17th hole, followed by a subsequent bogey.

NUCLR Golf shared a video of the Canadian golfer, from the 18th hole of the TPC Sawgrass' Stadium Course, on its X (formally Twitter) account with the caption:

"Adam Hadwin club toss"

Fans swamped the comments section and expressed dismay about Adam Hadwin's behavior. One user commented:

"Adam Hadenough"

While another fan commented:

"no class."

Meanwhile, one user took a jibe at the golfer and commented:

"THE CLUB WENT FARTHER THAN THE BALL”

Here are more fan reactions:

How did Adam Hadwin perform in the first round of The Players Championship 2024?

Hadwin struggled with his game in the opening round of The Players Championship 2024.

The PGA Tour event started with its opening round on Thursday, March 14. Hadwin teed it up on the first hole with a par on the first and second hole. He then added a bogey on the par-3 third hole.

He shot a birdie on the next but again had trouble on the next hole and shot a double bogey. He added another bogey on the seventh hole.

After encountering difficulties on the first nine holes, Hadwin got a smooth start on the back nine with two consecutive birdies on the 10th and 11th holes. Hadwin added another birdie on the 16th hole. However, he had trouble on the last two holes. He carded a double bogey on the 17th hole and a bogey on the 18th hole.

Adam Hadwin finished with a score of 3-over par 75 after playing on the 18 holes. He settled in a tie for 126th place with Davis Thompson, Greyson Sigg, Callum Tarren, K.H. Lee, Chesson Hadley, Taylor Pendrith, Brandon Wu, and Lucas Glover.

The first round of The Players Championship was suspended on March 14, and nine golfers are yet to complete their game. The play will resume for the first round at 8:50 a.m. ET on Friday, March 15.

Meanwhile, the golfers will start with their second round as scheduled at 7:40 a.m. ET on Friday. Adam Hadwin will tee off for the second round at 2:24 p.m. ET on the tenth hole in a group with Keegan Bradley and K.H. Lee.

Patrick Rodgers will take the day's first shot on Friday at 7:40 a.m. ET in a group with Matti Schmid and Byeong Hun An on the first tee hole, while Doug Ghim, Hayden Buckley and Kevin Yu will start their game on the tenth hole.