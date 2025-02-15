Adam Hadwin's wife Jessica hilariously trolls PGA Tour star with a Valentine's Day card

Adam Hadwin's wife Jessica Hadwin posted a hilarious Valentine's Day card trolling his husband's round of golf. The duo met for the first time in 2014 and have been married for more than seven years.

In a recent post on X, Jessica posted Adam's scorecard showing one of the worst rounds in his career with a high score of 83 (+11 over par). The text on the Valentine's Day card read:

"This scorecard isn’t attractive... but you are!"

Jessica captioned the post and wrote:

"I made a series of valentines/memes from Adam's score card yesterday to try to cheer him up. Here's my most G rated one. I'd post more, but I fear my family might see them."

In another post, Jessica shared a picture with Adam and their five-year-old daughter Maddox Amelia Hadwin. In the picture, Jessica could be seen in a red dress with a ruffled neckline while Maddox wore a burgundy dress with floral patterns. Adam was seen in a dark grey jacket. She captioned the post:

"Forever Valentines (red and white heart emoji)"

In a recent article on Scratch, Adam's wife Jessica compared the WM Phoenix Open to a toxic relationship. She said that it had perfect weather in winter, long bathroom lines, heavy traffic and crowded areas.

A look at Adam Hadwin's record on the PGA Tour

Adam Hadwin turned professional in 2009. In his first year, he played on the Vancouver Golf Tour (VGT) and joined PGA Tour Canada in 2010. He earned the PGA Tour card in 2014.

Since joining the PGA Tour, Adam has competed in 276 tournaments and has made the cut in 201. He has had one win, 18 top-5 finishes and 44 top-10 finishes. His win came at the 2017 Valspar Championship which he won by one stroke over Patrick Cantlay. His official earnings from the PGA Tour are $24,719,688.

Let's take a look at Adam Hadwin's best performances on the PGA Tour since he turned professional in 2009:

2017 Valspar Championship: 1st

2019 Safeway Open: 2nd

2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: 3rd

2017 CareerBuilder Challenge: 2nd

2019 Desert Classic: T2

2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic: T2

2023 Shriners Children's Open: 2nd

2022 U.S. Open: T7

2024 Genesis Invitational: T4

2017 WGC - Bridgestone Invitational: T5

2019 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: T4

2019 3M Open: 4th

2018 CareerBuilder Challenge: T3

2011 RBC Canadian Open: T4

2017 Arnold Palmer Invitational: 6th

2018 Genesis Open: T6

2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic: T4

2022 THE PLAYERS Championship: T9

2021 Shriners Children's Open: T6

2018 WGC - Mexico Championship: T9

2024 The American Express: T6

2024 Valspar Championship: T5

2019 RBC Canadian Open: 6th

2015 Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: T5

2022 Valero Texas Open: T4

2018 The Northern Trust: T11

2025 WM Phoenix Open: T9

2023 WM Phoenix Open: T10

2022 Valspar Championship: T7

2021 Charles Schwab Challenge: T8

2023 THE PLAYERS Championship: T13

