Adam Long on brink of breaking the all-time record for most consecutive fairways at Bermuda 

Adam Long posted his fourth top-25 finish in 36 tournaments this season at the 2023 World Wide Technology, finishing T23 at 17-under 271. Not only that, he also set a mark that could put his name in the history books.

The American hit 56 consecutive fairways at the World Wide Technology Championship. Combined with the other two he added from the Shriners Children's Open, his record now stands at 58.

Expand Tweet

That means Adam Long is just one fairway hit away from the all-time record and two away from breaking it. If he hits his first two fairways at the Butterfly Bermuda Championship next Thursday, he will become the all-time record holder.

The record for most consecutive fairways is currently held by Brian Claar, who owns it since 1992. Claar completed his 59 consecutive fairways at the Memorial Tournament earlier this season, where he finished T26 with a score of 7-under 281.

At Muirfield Village Golf Club, Brian Claar hit 56 of 56 fairways, just as Adam Long did at El Cardonal. Claar brought three fairways from his previous opening, totaling 59, which is the mark Long hopes to reach in Bermuda.

Other players who also have a streak of hitting fairways in a row are Troy Merritt (54) and Sebastian Vazquez (49). Both did so at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Adam Long at the World Wide Technology Championship

The American hit consecutive fairways on holes 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, 12, 13, 14, 15, 17 and 18 during his four rounds. This performance paid dividends for his subsequent performance on each of these holes.

Adam Long finished the tournament with three bogeys and one double bogey. In contrast, he had 20 birdies and one eagle (47 par). His average score for the tournament was 67.75.

Long hitting a fairway at the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship (Image via Getty).

Adam Long's tournament statistics are completed with a longest drive of 352 yards, driving distance average of 312.40 yards, greens in regulation (GIR) over 77% and putts per GIR of 1.70.

Long stood out during the 2022-23 season for his driving accuracy percentage. In 36 tournaments played, he had 1,487 fairways to hit, of which he reached 993 for an accuracy rate of 66.78%. He is currently ranked 13th in this statistic.

This allows Long to make a lot of birdies, of which he has made 392 in the current season. It is worth noting that Long has reached this figure in just 107 rounds, as he has suffered 18 cuts during the season.

Long has been a professional golfer for 13 seasons and earned his first PGA Tour card in 2019. He has one victory at that level (2019 Desert Classic) and six other top 10s.