Adam Scott achieves a unique money milestone despite a forgettable outing at the Sentry Tournament of Champions

Despite not placing particularly well during the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Adam Scott made history. Scott finished 29th, which is an unenviable spot for the first PGA Tour event of the calendar year. Despite that, he earned a decent amount of money.

All Adam Scott had to do was finish the tournament and he'd earn $210,000. Since he didn't drop out for any reason, his placement didn't matter. He could have finished last in the rankings and it wouldn't have made a difference.

That $210,000 pushes his career earnings into rarefied air and not many players have earned more money than Scott now has. Thanks to his latest outing, he's topped the $60 million mark.

To be exact, Adam Scott now has $60,083,599 in 370 starts, which is a very good total. Only a few players have eclipsed that total:

Tiger Woods earned $120,895,206 in 371 starts, 82 wins Phil Mickelson earned $94,955,060 in 658 starts, 45 wins Dustin Johnson earned $74,897,059 in 307 starts, 24 wins Jim Furyk earned $71,507,269 in 635 starts, 17 wins Vijay Singh earned $71,236,216 in 636 starts, 34 wins Rory McIlroy earned $68,064,549 in 221 starts, 23 wins

Compared to the rest of this list, Scott has the most money on tour per win with $4,291,685 per win. Per start, he is fourth at $162,388 for his 369 events.

Several players are on the cusp of joining Scott on this list. With prize purses increasing on the PGA Tour, there's a real chance that a few of the following will make this list soon:

Justin Rose

Matt Kuchar

Sergio Garcia

Jordan Spieth

Justin Thomas

Jason Day

Sergio Garcia would have to leave the LIV Golf and rejoin the PGA Tour to make it, though.

Full standings for Adam Scott's ironically historic Sentry Tournament of Champions

The Sentry Tournament of Champions was the first event for the PGA Tour in 2023. It kicks off a long string of tournaments where stars will try and improve their OWGR ranking.

Adam Scott during his latest outing

Here's how the event turned out:

Jon Rahm Collin Morikawa Tom Hoge Max Homa Tom Kim J.J. Spaun Tony Finau K.H. Lee Scottie Scheffler Matt Fitzpatrick Will Zalatoris Luke List Cameron Young Jordan Spieth Sungjae Im Patrick Cantlay Brian Harmon Viktor Hovland Corey Conners Aaron Wise Mackenzie Hughes Sepp Straka J.T. Poston Hideki Matsuyama Seamus Power Justin Thomas Scott Stallings Trey Mullinax Adam Scott Billy Horschel

Several golfers had good tournaments, and even though Scott didn't, he arguably came out better than most.

