Adam Scott challenges $750M-worth Roger Federer to a 'match' on his birthday

Adam Scott and Roger Federer are two well-known athletes on the international stage. Recently, arguably one of the greatest of all time in Tennis, Federer, celebrated his 44th birthday on August 8. Interestingly, he received an interesting birthday wish from Adam Scott, who appears to have given him a golf challenge in addition.The Australian golfer shared an Instagram post with a few photos of himself alongside the Swiss tennis legend. Scott wished the $750 million tennis legend (according to Celebrity Net Worth) a happy birthday, and the golfer challenged him to a match whenever he was at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club. The caption to the post stated,&quot;Happy birthday, @rogerfederer! 🎉 Hope to see you out on the course soon. If you’re ever in Crans, you’ve got a match waiting. ⛳️ #rolex #rolexfamily #uniqlo&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAdam Scott and Roger Federer are also well-known as Uniqlo's brand ambassadors. It is a premium clothing retail brand that has become a symbol of style in sports. Scott has been with the corporation since 2013, and while the specifics of his contract are unknown, the assumption is that it is a multiyear, multimillion-dollar contract.Roger Federer, on the other hand, inked a contract with Uniqlo in 2018, when the firm took over as Federer's official clothing brand from Nike. Interestingly, it has been reported that Uniqlo has given the tennis legend a better and more flexible contract than Nike, which is worth approximately $300 million over ten years.Aside from the aforementioned connection, Scott and Federer also had some golfing ties. During Federer's time with Uniqlo, the two were in Miami, and the Tennis legend admitted that golf is not his sport.Roger Federer revealed to Adam Scott that &quot;Golf was never part of his life&quot;Tennis: US Open - Source: ImagnRoger Federer has always been a tennis guy, and he recently admitted that golf was not a part of his early life. According to the reports, Federer's parents began playing golf later in their lives; hence, he was never introduced to the game earlier. The Tennis Legend told all of this to Adam Scott, adding that he also did not have many golf courses to play on.According to Tennis Golf USA, Roger Federer stated,&quot;Golf was never part of my life. In the beginning, my parents only started playing golf much later in their lives, and I thought my mum has really improved super fast today, and my father has been struggling a little bit. My parents love being in nice surroundings and the countryside, and so on, so golf lends itself very well, and golf was never part of the equation and opportunity for me in Switzerland.&quot;Fedrer later added,&quot;Actually, in Miami, after becoming the junior world number one in 1998, winning Orange Bowl. I played occasionally, and I think I could be okay quickly. On my mom's birthdays, I went for a round of golf with her, and my back was stiff for a week, so I just said, Skiing, golf has to wait, and then I will start again, maybe with my wife and parents. My parents have been so incredibly important for me in my upbringing, and I still love that they travel with me as much.&quot;Roger Federer is currently retired from the game and often plays golf. He was recently spotted playing alongside Rafael Nadal in Mallorca, Spain. According to reports, they were hitting some fairways at Pula Golf Resort.