Adam Scott dubs Tiger Woods’ PGA Tour policy board appointment as a ‘fantastic move’ - “I applaud Tiger for volunteering”

The PGA Tour on Tuesday, August 1, announced Tiger Woods’ appointment on the policy board. The legendary golfer became the sixth Player Director on the circuit’s influential board alongside the likes of Patrick Cantlay, Charley Hoffman, Peter Malnati, Rory McIlroy, and Webb Simpson. Following this, ace golfer Adam Scott has now come out to laud Woods’ appointment.

Stating that he ‘applauds’ Woods for ‘volunteering to go up on the board,’ Scott dubbed it a ‘fantastic move.’ The Australian golfer took note of Woods’ influence in the golf world and said that the move was ideal to reiterate PGA as a players’ organization. The 43-year-old noted that the players’ voice wasn’t heard enough and more representation was needed.

Speaking about Tiger Woods' appointment ahead of this week’s Wyndham Championship, Adam Scott said, as quoted by Fox Sports:

“I applaud Tiger for volunteering to go up on the board. I think it’s fantastic for the Tour moving forward and I think he also kind of has earned the right to have an opinion about how the Tour looks moving forward, to be honest. This is a players’ organization and off the back of some of the events this year and maybe in years past, it had felt like maybe that voice wasn’t heard enough.

I think the players have generally tried to get a bit organized recently and act responsible as members of this Tour and get that balance right going forward… I certainly don’t think the players want to be running the Tour, that’s for sure. We need a lot of help with that, but I think getting that balance right so that the membership is heard accurately is kind of what this is.”

Tiger Woods’ appointment to the PGA Tour’s policy board comes in the wake of players’ changing opinions about commissioner Jay Monahan. Players like Scott and Justin Thomas seem to be fully on board with the idea of giving Woods a seat at the Tour’s major decision-making table amid its controversial deal with the Saudi Public Investment Fund.

Tiger Woods embraces PGA Tour policy board member role

The 15-time major winner seems more than happy to take on his role as a PGA Tour policy board member. Woods, in a statement on his transition, stated that he was ‘honored’ to represent the players on the American circuit. The golfer also noted that it was a ‘critical point’ for the Tour and went on to thank Jay Monahan for addressing the players’ concerns.

Tiger Woods’ statement read:

“I am honored to represent the players of the PGA Tour. This is a critical point for the Tour, and the players will do their best to make certain that any changes that are made in Tour operations are in the best interest of all Tour stakeholders, including fans, sponsors, and players.

The players thank Commissioner Monahan for agreeing to address our concerns, and we look forward to being at the table with him to make the right decisions for the future of the game that we all love. He has my confidence moving forward."

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR Tiger Woods has joined the PGA TOUR Policy Board as a sixth Player Director.

It is pertinent to note that Tiger Woods’ longtime friend and business partner Rory McIlroy had taken on the same role early on. The duo will now work together on the circuit’s board.