Can Adam Scott win the 2023 Wyndham Championship? Ace golfer’s odds explored

Adam Scott is a long way off the FedExCup Playoffs spot. The Australian golfer currently sits 81st on the FedExCup standings and has a Playoff probability of 5.2%. Despite it being a long shot, the ace golfer will be eyeing the best result at the 2023 Wyndham Championship this week.

Scott’s last two best finishes on the PGA Tour came at the Memorial Tournament and the Travelers Championship, where he finished T-9 and T-19, respectively. Coming off the back of a missed cut at the Scottish Open and a T-33 finish at The Open Championship, the 2013 Masters champion will be looking to make a strong comeback at the Sedgefield Country Club in North Carolina. Interestingly, the 43-year-old has 22-1 odds to win the event on Sunday.

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR



7:23 a.m. ET

Stewart Cink

Sam Burns

Akshay Bhatia



7:34 a.m. ET

Kevin Streelman

Gary Woodland

Billy Horschel



7:45 a.m. ET

Justin Thomas

Shane Lowry

Adam Scott Round 1 tee times @WyndhamChamp7:23 a.m. ETStewart CinkSam BurnsAkshay Bhatia7:34 a.m. ETKevin StreelmanGary WoodlandBilly Horschel7:45 a.m. ETJustin ThomasShane LowryAdam Scott pic.twitter.com/bgkfHiEiW7

According to SportsLine, Adam Scott is the fourth favorite to win the 2023 Wyndham Championship behind Sungjae Im, Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns. The golfer will tee off on Thursday, August 3 alongside other FedExCup hopefuls Justin Thomas and Shane Lowry.

With a playoff spot on the line, it’ll be interesting to see how the World no.39 fares in the final event of the regular PGA Tour season.

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR



68. Ben Griffin

69. Cam Davis

70. Austin Eckroat

71. Ben Taylor

72. Garrick Higgo

73. K.H. Lee

76. Shane Lowry

79. Justin Thomas

81. Adam Scott



One of the tightest playoff pictures in history will unfold @WyndhamChamp Only the top 70 will qualify for the #FedExCup Playoffs:68. Ben Griffin69. Cam Davis70. Austin Eckroat71. Ben Taylor72. Garrick Higgo73. K.H. Lee76. Shane Lowry79. Justin Thomas81. Adam ScottOne of the tightest playoff pictures in history will unfold @WyndhamChamp

2023 Wyndham Championship odds

Sungjae Im is the favorite to win the 2023 Wyndham Championship, according to SportsLine. The 25-year-old South Korean golfer comes into the weekend with 16-1 odds. Hideki Matsuyama with 18-1 odds and Sam Burns with 20-1 complete the top three in the odds list.

As mentioned above, Adam Scott sits fourth on the list, followed by the likes of Shane Lowry, Russell Henley, Si Woo Kim and Justin Thomas.

Here are the top odds for the 2023 Wyndham Championship (As per SportsLine):

Sungjae Im 16-1

Hideki Matsuyama 18-1

Sam Burns 20-1

Adam Scott 22-1

Shane Lowry 22-1

Russell Henley 22-1

Si Woo Kim 25-1

Justin Thomas 28-1

Ludvig Aberg 28-1

Stephan Jaeger 35-1

Denny McCarthy 35-1

J.T. Poston 35-1

Cam Davis 40-1

Byeong Hun An 40-1

Keith Mitchell 40-1

Chris Kirk 45-1

Aaron Rai 45-1

Gary Woodland 50-1

Thomas Detry 50-1

Beau Hossler 50-1

Harris English 50-1

Taylor Moore 50-1

Webb Simpson 50-1

Adam Hadwin 55-1

Patrick Rodgers 55-1

J.J. Spaun 55-1

Nicolai Hojgaard 60-1

Akshay Bhatia 60-1

Billy Horschel 60-1

Alex Smalley 60-1

Eric Cole 60-1

Matt Kuchar 65-1

Taylor Pendrith 65-1

Justin Suh 70-1

Mark Hubbard 70-1

Vincent Norrman 70-1

Adam Schenk 75-1

Nicholas Lindheim 75-1

Adam Svensson 75-1

Brandon Wu 75-1

Ben Griffin 80-1

Nick Hardy 80-1

Garrick Higgo 80-1

Alex Noren 80-1

Mackenzie Hughes 90-1

Doug Ghim 90-1

Austin Eckroat 90-1

Ryan Palmer 90-1

Nate Lashley 90-1

Brendon Todd 90-1

More details about the PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship will be updated as the event progresses.