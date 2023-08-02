Can Justin Thomas win the 2023 Wyndham Championship? Golfer’s odds explored

Justin Thomas currently sits 79th in the FedEx Cup standings. As it stands, the PGA Tour star needs to jump at least nine spaces to play in the FedExCup playoffs in Memphis next week. Needless to say, Thomas comes into the 2023 Wyndham Championship at the Sedgefield Country Club in North Carolina with high hopes.

Despite being one of the biggest names on the 156-player field, Justin Thomas is not the favorite to win the Wyndham Championship. The golfer, looking to make the Tour Championship for the ninth season in a row, comes in with 28-1 odds to the final event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season.

According to SportsLine, Justin Thomas sits behind the likes of Sungjae Im, Hideki Matsuyama, Sam Burns, Adam Scott, Shane Lowry, Russell Henley and Si Woo Kim in the odds list. Having missed the Friday cuts at The Open and the 3M Open, the 30-year-old American golfer will be looking to make a strong comeback.

Playing alongside 13 of the top 50 OWGR-ranked players, it’ll be interesting to see how Thomas fares this weekend. Owing to his tight spot on the FedEx Cup standings, all eyes will be on World No. 26 at Sedgefield Country Club.

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR



68. Ben Griffin

69. Cam Davis

70. Austin Eckroat

71. Ben Taylor

72. Garrick Higgo

73. K.H. Lee

76. Shane Lowry

79. Justin Thomas

81. Adam Scott



One of the tightest playoff pictures in history will unfold @WyndhamChamp Only the top 70 will qualify for the #FedExCup Playoffs:68. Ben Griffin69. Cam Davis70. Austin Eckroat71. Ben Taylor72. Garrick Higgo73. K.H. Lee76. Shane Lowry79. Justin Thomas81. Adam ScottOne of the tightest playoff pictures in history will unfold @WyndhamChamp

2023 Wyndham Championship odds

According to SportsLine, Sungjae Im is the favorite to win the 2023 Wyndham Championship. The 25-year-old South Korean golfer, who comes into the event with 16-1 odds, is followed by the likes of Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns with 18-1 and 20-1 odds, respectively. Adam Scott, Shane Lowry, Russell Henley, Si Woo Kim are some other big names to watch this weekend.

Here are the top odds for the 2023 Wyndham Championship (As per SportsLine):

Sungjae Im 16-1

Hideki Matsuyama 18-1

Sam Burns 20-1

Adam Scott 22-1

Shane Lowry 22-1

Russell Henley 22-1

Si Woo Kim 25-1

Ludvig Aberg 28-1

Justin Thomas 28-1

Stephan Jaeger 35-1

Denny McCarthy 35-1

J.T. Poston 35-1

Cam Davis 40-1

Byeong Hun An 40-1

Keith Mitchell 40-1

Chris Kirk 45-1

Aaron Rai 45-1

Gary Woodland 50-1

Thomas Detry 50-1

Beau Hossler 50-1

Harris English 50-1

Taylor Moore 50-1

Webb Simpson 50-1

Adam Hadwin 55-1

Patrick Rodgers 55-1

J.J. Spaun 55-1

Nicolai Hojgaard 60-1

Akshay Bhatia 60-1

Billy Horschel 60-1

Alex Smalley 60-1

Eric Cole 60-1

Matt Kuchar 65-1

Taylor Pendrith 65-1

Justin Suh 70-1

Mark Hubbard 70-1

Vincent Norrman 70-1

Adam Schenk 75-1

Nicholas Lindheim 75-1

Adam Svensson 75-1

Brandon Wu 75-1

Ben Griffin 80-1

Nick Hardy 80-1

Garrick Higgo 80-1

Alex Noren 80-1

Mackenzie Hughes 90-1

Doug Ghim 90-1

Austin Eckroat 90-1

Ryan Palmer 90-1

Nate Lashley 90-1

Brendon Todd 90-1

More details about the PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship will be updated as the event progresses.