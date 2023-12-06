Adam Scott ends his 1389-day win drought by taking victory at the Cathedral Invitational

Adam Scott carded 4-under 68 on Wednesday to win the 2023 Cathedral Invitational by three strokes and break his 1389-day winning drought. Jeffrey Guan and Todd Sinnott were tied for second at 9-under.

The second edition of the Cathedral Invitational took place at Cathedral Lodge Golf Club in Thornton, Victoria. It was a 36-hole event with 48 male and female players including the likes of Scott, Cameron Smith, 2006 US Open winner Geogg Ogilvy, and Marc Leishman.

Scott shot 8-under 64 on Tuesday, while Smith carded 7-under 65. Ogilvy also posted a low first round of 66. On the second day, Scott shot five birdies in his round of 68 to take the three-stroke win. The Cathedral Invitational is his first win in 1389 days as his last triumph came at the 2020 Genesis Invitational.

Adam Scott was quoted as saying via Fox Sports:

"I’ve really enjoyed the last couple of weeks playing down here, it’s been great atmospheres. I can’t say enough about how many people have come out and supported all these events down here."

"These few weeks are inspiring for me going into next year to do big things and come back with lots of trophies."

Smith shot 71 on the final day of the Cathedral Invitational with the help of four birdies and three bogeys. He finished joint fourth at four strokes back with Blake Collyer, who carded a low 65 on Wednesday. Smith hasn't had a great end to the year as he failed to make a cut at the Australian PGA Championship and then finished T17 at the ISPS HANDA Australian Open.

Gabriela Ruffels finished T6 at 7-under and was the best female player at the Cathedral. She is set to join the LPGA Tour next season. Jake McLeod who shot 68 also finished at sixth.

The Cathedral Invitational leaderboard explored

See here for the leaderboard of the 2023 Cathedral Invitational:

1. Adam Scott: -12

T2. Jeffrey Guan: -9

T2. Todd Sinnott: -9

T4. Cameron Smith: -8

T4. Blake Collyer: -8

T6. Gabriela Ruffels: -7

T6. Jake McLeod: -7

T8. Elvis Smylie: -6

T8. Karis Davidson: -6

T8. Kelsey Bennett: -6

T8. Marc Leishman: -6

T12. Scott Arnold: -5

T12. Daniel Gale: -5

T12. Justin Warren: -5

T12. Jack Thompson: -5

T12. Ben Eccles: -5

T12. James Marchesani: -5

T12. Geoff Ogilvy: -5

T19. Brad Kennedy: -4

T19. Michael Sim: -4

T21. Kazuma Kobori: -3

T21. Darcy Brereton: -3

T23. Nicolas Colsaerts: -2

T23. Brett Coletta: -2

T23. Nick Flanagan: -2

T23. Jarryd Felton: -2

T23. Matthew Griffin: -2

T23. Josh Younger: -2

T23. Jasper Stubbs: -2

T23. Harrison Crowe: -2

T31. Jordan Zunic: -1

T31. Blake Windred: -1

T31. Grace Kim: -1

T31. Cassie Porter: -1

T31. Kipp Popert: -1

T36. Louis Dobbelaar: E

T36. Sarah Jane Smith. E

T38. Marcus Fraser: +1

T38. Matt Jager: +1

T40. David Micheluzzi: +2

T40. Paul Gow: +2

T40. Brett Rumford: +2

43. Nick Voke: +3

T44. Dimitrios Papadatos: +4

T44. DJ Loypur: +4

T46. Denzel Ieremia: + 6

T46. Stephanie Na: +6

48. Nick O'Hern: +13