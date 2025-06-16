Adam Scott pens down a heartfelt message after US Open disappointment: ‘Today wasn’t my day’

Adam Scott was in contention to win the 2025 US Open until the final round. However, his disappointing final round at Oakmont meant that he finished T12 with a total score of 6-over par.

The Australian began the 2025 US Open with two consecutive rounds of 70, and upped his momentum on moving day. He ended up carding an impressive 67 at Oakmont and raised the expectations of his fans. However, after a round of 79, he finished at T12 with six other players.

A few hours after the third Major of the 2025 Season concluded, Adam Scott shared a few pictures from the US Open on Instagram. In the caption, he wrote:

“Today wasn’t my day, but I am still so grateful for everything this game continues to give me. Thank you, @usga, for hosting another incredible and historic championship. Onward.”

Sunday (June 15) started rather slowly for Adam Scott. He began the round with a bogey on the first, and another on the third. While a birdie on the fourth hole brought some hope, two more bogeys later, he settled for 3-over at the turn.

Amid difficult conditions, Scott struggled on the back nine as he carded four bogeys and a double bogey, to finish at 9-over for the day.

How has Adam Scott's 2025 season been so far?

Adam Scott’s 2025 season has been a mix of consistency and missed opportunities across both the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour. While the veteran golfer has made the cut in majority of his starts, he has yet to seriously contend for a title this year.

His best finish so far came at The Sentry, where he tied for 15th with a score of 21-under. Scott has recorded several top-40 finishes but has also missed the cut at two significant events, The Players Championship and the Masters Tournament.

Despite this, he delivered a solid top-20 finish at the PGA Championship and placed T12 at the U.S. Open, which stands as one of his stronger showings at a major recently.

With steady earnings and signs of solid form in patches, Scott remains competitive but is still searching for a breakthrough performance to define his season. Below is a breakdown of his tournament results and prize money earned.

PGA TOUR 2025

The Sentry : T15, $292,000

: T15, $292,000 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am : T22, $158,273

: T22, $158,273 The Genesis Invitational : T37, $96,500

: T37, $96,500 Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard : T36, $96,750

: T36, $96,750 THE PLAYERS Championship : Missed Cut, $0

: Missed Cut, $0 Valspar Championship : T57, $19,749

: T57, $19,749 Masters Tournament : Missed Cut, $0

: Missed Cut, $0 RBC Heritage : T49, $48,000

: T49, $48,000 Truist Championship : T34, $95,062

: T34, $95,062 PGA Championship : T19, $193,442

: T19, $193,442 The Memorial Tournament pres. by Workday : T31, $114,857

: T31, $114,857 U.S. Open: T12, $349,741

DP World Tour 2024–25

Hero Dubai Desert Classic: T37, $63,825

