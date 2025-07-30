  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Adam Scott
  • Adam Scott questions if "White House visits are really necessary" as he claims "there's not much happening" between PGA & PIF

Adam Scott questions if "White House visits are really necessary" as he claims "there's not much happening" between PGA & PIF

By Varun Anand Bhat
Modified Jul 30, 2025 21:56 GMT
PGA: 3M Open - First Round - Source: Imagn
Adam Scott clicked during the 3M Open [Image via Imagn]

Veteran golfer Adam Scott has visited the White House on two occasions. Scott, who is the PGA Tour's player director, accompanied Tiger Woods & Jay Monahan to the White House on Feb 20, 2025. It must be noted that the purpose of this meeting was to work towards the unification of golf.

Ad

This meeting in question also involved PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan, but it seems that not much could be achieved. Recently, Scott spoke about the unification situation and mentioned that he does not think that visits to the White House are necessary going forward.

On X (formerly Twitter), popular golf page NUCLR Golf shared a quote Scott said ahead of the Wyndham Championship. The 1-time Major championship winner said:

"“Obviously there's not much happening between.. I don't know if more White House visits are really necessary. Those conversations haven't advanced far from there and with Brian stepping in, a lot of that's going to fall onto his desk now.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

You can check NUCLR Golf's post below:

Ad

For those unaware, the Brian Adam Scott mentioned is none other than former NFL executive Brian Rolapp. Last month, Rolapp was named the PGA Tour's CEO, and on July 28th, he officially began in his role. Going forward, there will be plenty of expectations from Rolapp to find a solution for the unification of golf.

Adam Scott once made a bold prediction about the PGA Tour's future

Adam Scott clicked while playing during Round 2 of the 2025 3M Open [Image via Imagn]
Adam Scott clicked while playing during Round 2 of the 2025 3M Open [Image via Imagn]

Adam Scott made an interesting comment days after he and other PGA Tour representatives met Donald Trump and PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan at the White House. Scott, 45, spoke about a potential scenario in which the PGA Tour failed to reach a merger with PIF.

Ad

This comment Scott made took place during an episode of SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio. On the official X handle of the show, Jason Sobel asked Scott if there was light at the end of the tunnel with regard to the merger. Scott then gave an answer in which he mentioned what would happen to the Tour regardless of the merger.

He said:

"Absolutely. The game of golf is going to survive through everything. It always does. The PGA TOUR, regardless of any outcome with PIF, is going to be in a great spot."
Ad

You can check what Adam Scott said about the merger back in March in the video below:

While Adam Scott has made some interesting statements about a potential merger, it will be interesting to see if something along these lines does take place in the near future. Until then, Scott fans can see the Australian golfer tee off at this week's Wyndham Championship, which is being played at the Sedgefield Country Club.

About the author
Varun Anand Bhat

Varun Anand Bhat

Twitter icon

Varun is a Golf and MLB journalist for Sportskeeda with over 4 years of work experience in his bag. Currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, he worked for many sites, including EssentiallySports, FanSided, Khel Now, Get Football, and a few others.

Varun is a fan of golfer Scottie Scheffler due to the latter’s mindset, and he admires Aaron Judge and his ability to keep being consistent. As a purist golf fan, he would love to compete at the Masters if given the opportunity, but is also happy with LIV Golf driving more eyeballs towards the sport. If he gets the chance to play for an MLB team, he would love to play for the New York Yankees.

Varun’s mantra for writing factually correct feature articles is thorough verification. Another key element in his writing is staying updated with both sports through the official websites of pro wrestling and Golf. He has had the privilege of interviewing MMA legend Greg Jackson in his career so far.

Varun likes to spend his free time reading or writing poetry and fiction. He also plans to learn and play golf in his spare time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Varun Anand Bhat
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications