In picture: Day 1 of Brian Rolapp as the CEO of the PGA Tour

Brian Rolapp is preparing to lead the PGA into a new age of golf. It was already announced that Jay Monahan would be stepping down as PGA commissioner by the end of 2026. He asserted that he made this decision a long time ago, since he has always wanted to depart the role exactly one decade after taking it. Rolapp has been picked as his replacement, and his first day images were recently revealed.

Rolapp shared a post on X to mark his first day in his new job. According to reports, Rolapp will be trying to adapt to his big role and all that is going on in the PGA within the next year and a half, before Monahan fully steps down in 2026.

The X post by Brian Rolapp read:

"Day one at the @PGATOUR! Grateful for the opportunity—and excited to listen and learn."

Talking a bit about Brian Rolapp's background, he graduated from Brigham Young University with a Bachelor's degree in English. He also holds an MBA from Harvard Business School, which he completed in 2000. He previously worked as a cable/digital strategist for NBC Universal for three years (2000-2003). Aside from that, he spent two decades working for the NFL.

Rolapp served in a variety of jobs in the NFL over the years. He previously held positions including Director of Finance & Strategy, VP of Media Strategy & Digital Media, Senior VP (2007), COO of NFL Media (2011), CEO of NFL Network (2014), and EVP Chief Media & Business Officer (from ~2017).

Brian Rolapp claims he will first have to learn everything about golf

PGA TOUR announces Brian Rolapp as CEO - Source: Getty

As the new CEO of the PGA Tour, Brian Rolapp issued an open letter to fans. This was published on June 17, when the hiring committee selected him as the tour's next leader.

Many well-known individuals were on the hiring committee, including Arthur M. Blank, Tiger Woods, Adam Scott, Joe Gorder, Sam Kennedy, and Jay Monahan.

Back to the letter, Rolapp clearly stated that as a former NFL employee, he will need time to learn a lot more about golf. This is why he will start the work early, before gaining access to all of the tour's powers. An excerpt of the letter read:

"I come from the National Football League, so I’ll be the first to admit—I’ve got a lot to learn about golf. But I love the game, I play the game, and I am a PGA TOUR fan myself. To that end, I cannot wait to meet every one of our players, get in front of as many fans as possible, and better understand the needs of our partners. I’m all in."

Apart from that, the letter stated that Rolapp intends to take golf and the PGA Tour to the next level and expand it as much as possible in the future.

