Adam Scott last competed at the 2025 Travelers Championship that took place at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell Connecticut. Scott finished in a four-way tie for 30th after carding a 4-under par score of 276.

The Australian golfer is now at Royal Portrush Golf Club, two weeks ahead of the 153rd edition of the Open Championship happening at the Dunluce Course in Northern Ireland. Scott shared a picture of himself standing at the back of a BMW car (net worth of $53.27 billion per Macrotrends) via his Instagram story.

Adam Scott was dressed in a white jacket paired with white trousers and carrying his golf kit in the picture. He thanked the local dealership of BMW, JKC BMW, in the caption:

"Thanks for the ride! @jkc_bmw"

Screenshot of Adam Scott's Instagram story on July 5, 2025 - Source - @adamscottofficial on Instagram

The Open Championship is scheduled to take place from July 17 to 20. Scott will be making his 25th appearance at the Major this year with his best finish being runner-up at the 2012 Open at the Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club. Last year, the 44-year-old finished T17 at Royal Troon.

Before the final Major of the season, Scott will be teeing up at the Genesis Scottish Open, being played at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland from July 10 to 13.

How has Adam Scott performed so far this season?

Adam Scott has had an average season, with two missed cuts out of the 13 PGA Tour events played. He failed to make the cut at the Players Championship and the Masters Tournament.

Scott is yet to win a title or have a Top 10 finish so far this year, but does have four Top 25 finishes to his name. His best finish this season came at the 2025 U.S. Open, where, despite being in contention for most of the week, he ended up settling for T12.

Adam Scott at the 2025 U.S. OPEN - Source: Getty

Adam Scott kicked off his season at the Sentry, where he finished at T15 and followed it up with a T22 finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February. At the PGA Championship, the Australian golfer finished in a tie for 19th with eight other players.

Scott joined the PGA Tour in 2000 and has won 14 titles in the span of 25 years of career. He also has one Major title to his name which he claimed at the 2013 Masters after defeating Ángel Cabrera in a two-hole playoff. Scott has not won a single event on the Tour since the Genesis Invitational in 2020, although he has had some close calls over the years.

