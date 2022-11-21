Adam Svensson wins The RSM Classic, earns major entries with his first-ever PGA Tour title

Adam Svensson lifted his first PGA Tour trophy at the 2022 RSM Classic on Sunday, November 20. He closed with 6 under 64 to win the championship and take home $1,458,000 in prize money.

In the week-long championship that started on November 14, the 28-year-old Canadian golfer was locked in a four-way tie for the lead alongside Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala, and Callum Tarren.

Adam Svensson is on cloud nine after registering his first PGA Tour victory. He shared his excitement with the media and said:

“To be honest, it’s not even real right now. I’m so happy. I put so much work in. To win on the PGA Tour means everything to be me. ... I just kept believing in myself, and here I am.”

Adam Svensson became the second Canadian golfer to win the championship, joining Mackenzie Hughes.

It is pertinent to note that Adam Svensson turned pro in 2015 and has won four professional events so far. He has three Korn Ferry Tour victories and one PGA Tour victory.

Adam Svensson has had a successful amateur career and has won numerous tournaments, including the 2010 British Columbia Amateur, the 2011 British Columbia Junior Boys Championship, and the 2012 Canadian Boys Junior Championship.

2022 RSM Classic winners

Winner: Adam Svensson

Prize Money: $1,458,000

T-2: Brian Harma

Prize Money: $612,900

T-2: Callum Tarren

Prize Money: $612,900

T-2: Sahith Theegala

Prize Money: $612,900

T-5: Joel Dahmen

Prize Money: $277,830

T-5: Cole Hammer

Prize Money: $277,830

T-5: Seamus Power

Prize Money: $277,830

T-5: Alex Smalley

Prize Money: $277,830

T-5: Chris Stroud

Prize Money: $277,830

T-10: Erik Barnes

Prize Money: $188,325

T-10: Wyndham Clark

Prize Money: $188,325

T-10: David Lingmerth

Prize Money: $188,325

T-10: Patrick Rodgers

Prize Money: $188,325

T-10: Robby Shelton

Prize Money: $188,325

T-15: J.J. Spaun

Prize Money: $147,825

T-15: Greyson Sigg

Prize Money: $188,325

T-15: Seung-Yul Noh

Prize Money: $147,825

T-15: Will Gordon

Prize Money: $127,575

T-15: Taylor Montgomery

Prize Money: $127,575

T-15: Seung-Yul Noh

Prize Money: $127,575

T-15: Taylor Pendrith

Prize Money: $127,575

T-21: Harry Higgs

Prize Money: $76,646.25

T-21: Beau Hossler

Prize Money: $76,646.25

T-21: Russell Knox

Prize Money: $76,646.25

T-21: Danny Lee

Prize Money: $76,646.25

T-21: Ben Martin

Prize Money: $76,646.25

T-21: J.T. Poston

Prize Money: $76,646.25

T-21: Andrew Putnam

Prize Money: $76,646.25

T-21: Ben Taylor

Prize Money: $76,646.25

T-29: Zac Blair

Prize Money: $51,907.50

T-29: Harris English

Prize Money: $51,907.50

T-29: Ben Griffin

Prize Money: $51,907.50

T-29: Paul Haley II

Prize Money: $51,907.50

T-29: Kevin Kisner

Prize Money: $51,907.50

T-29: Justin Rose

Prize Money: $51,907.50

T-35: Chris Gotterup

Prize Money: $41,208.75

T-35: Michael Kim

Prize Money: $41,208.75

T-35: Patton Kizzire

Prize Money: $41,208.75

T-35: Kevin Streelman

Prize Money: $41,208.75

T-39: Aaron Baddeley

Prize Money: $32,805

T-39: Hayden Buckley

Prize Money: $32,805

T-39: Eric Cole

Prize Money: $32,805

T-39: Keith Mitchell

Prize Money: $32,805

T-39: Henrik Norlander

Prize Money: $32,805

T-39: Carl Yuan

Prize Money: $32,805

45: Akshay Bhatia

Prize Money: $27,135

T-46: Ryan Armour

Prize Money: $21,748.50

T-46: Brice Garnett

Prize Money: $21,748.50

T-46: Jim Herman

Prize Money: $21,748.50

T-46: Stephan Jaeger

Prize Money: $21,748.50

T-46: Denny McCarthy

Prize Money: $21,748.50

T-46: Davis Riley

Prize Money: $21,748.50

T-46: Kevin Roy

Prize Money: $21,748.50

T-46: Dylan Wu

Prize Money: $21,748.50

T-54: Jacob Bridgeman

Prize Money: $18,630

T-54: Dean Burmester

Prize Money: $18,630

T-54: Trevor Cone

Prize Money: $18,630

T-54: Brent Grant

Prize Money: $18,630

T-54: Scott Stallings

Prize Money: $18,630

T-54: Martin Trainer

Prize Money: $18,630

T-54: Brandon Wu

Prize Money: $18,630

T-54: Kevin Yu

Prize Money: $18,630

T-62: Tyson Alexander, 277/-5,

Prize Money: $17,820

T-62: Matthias Schwa

Prize Money: $17,820

T-64: Joseph Bramlett

Prize Money: $17,496

T-64: Doc Redman

Prize Money: $17,496

66: Justin Suh

Prize Money: $17,253

T-67: Zecheng Dou

Prize Money: $17,010

T-67: Andrew Landry

Prize Money: $17,010

69: MJ Daffue

Prize Money: $16,767

