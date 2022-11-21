Adam Svensson wins The RSM Classic, earns major entries with his first-ever PGA Tour title

Adam Svensson lifted his first PGA Tour trophy at the 2022 RSM Classic on Sunday, November 20. He closed with 6 under 64 to win the championship and take home $1,458,000 in prize money.
In the week-long championship that started on November 14, the 28-year-old Canadian golfer was locked in a four-way tie for the lead alongside Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala, and Callum Tarren.
Adam Svensson is on cloud nine after registering his first PGA Tour victory. He shared his excitement with the media and said:
“To be honest, it’s not even real right now. I’m so happy. I put so much work in. To win on the PGA Tour means everything to be me. ... I just kept believing in myself, and here I am.”
Adam Svensson became the second Canadian golfer to win the championship, joining Mackenzie Hughes.
It is pertinent to note that Adam Svensson turned pro in 2015 and has won four professional events so far. He has three Korn Ferry Tour victories and one PGA Tour victory.
Adam Svensson has had a successful amateur career and has won numerous tournaments, including the 2010 British Columbia Amateur, the 2011 British Columbia Junior Boys Championship, and the 2012 Canadian Boys Junior Championship.
2022 RSM Classic winners
Winner: Adam Svensson
- Prize Money: $1,458,000
T-2: Brian Harma
- Prize Money: $612,900
T-2: Callum Tarren
- Prize Money: $612,900
T-2: Sahith Theegala
- Prize Money: $612,900
T-5: Joel Dahmen
- Prize Money: $277,830
T-5: Cole Hammer
- Prize Money: $277,830
T-5: Seamus Power
- Prize Money: $277,830
T-5: Alex Smalley
- Prize Money: $277,830
T-5: Chris Stroud
- Prize Money: $277,830
T-10: Erik Barnes
- Prize Money: $188,325
T-10: Wyndham Clark
- Prize Money: $188,325
T-10: David Lingmerth
- Prize Money: $188,325
T-10: Patrick Rodgers
- Prize Money: $188,325
T-10: Robby Shelton
- Prize Money: $188,325
T-15: J.J. Spaun
- Prize Money: $147,825
T-15: Greyson Sigg
- Prize Money: $188,325
T-15: Will Gordon
- Prize Money: $127,575
T-15: Taylor Montgomery
- Prize Money: $127,575
T-15: Taylor Pendrith
- Prize Money: $127,575
T-21: Harry Higgs
- Prize Money: $76,646.25
T-21: Beau Hossler
- Prize Money: $76,646.25
T-21: Russell Knox
- Prize Money: $76,646.25
T-21: Danny Lee
- Prize Money: $76,646.25
T-21: Ben Martin
- Prize Money: $76,646.25
T-21: J.T. Poston
- Prize Money: $76,646.25
T-21: Andrew Putnam
- Prize Money: $76,646.25
T-21: Ben Taylor
- Prize Money: $76,646.25
T-29: Zac Blair
- Prize Money: $51,907.50
T-29: Harris English
- Prize Money: $51,907.50
T-29: Ben Griffin
- Prize Money: $51,907.50
T-29: Paul Haley II
- Prize Money: $51,907.50
T-29: Kevin Kisner
- Prize Money: $51,907.50
T-29: Justin Rose
- Prize Money: $51,907.50
T-35: Chris Gotterup
- Prize Money: $41,208.75
T-35: Michael Kim
- Prize Money: $41,208.75
T-35: Patton Kizzire
- Prize Money: $41,208.75
T-35: Kevin Streelman
- Prize Money: $41,208.75
T-39: Aaron Baddeley
- Prize Money: $32,805
T-39: Hayden Buckley
- Prize Money: $32,805
T-39: Eric Cole
- Prize Money: $32,805
T-39: Keith Mitchell
- Prize Money: $32,805
T-39: Henrik Norlander
- Prize Money: $32,805
T-39: Carl Yuan
- Prize Money: $32,805
45: Akshay Bhatia
- Prize Money: $27,135
T-46: Ryan Armour
- Prize Money: $21,748.50
T-46: Brice Garnett
- Prize Money: $21,748.50
T-46: Jim Herman
- Prize Money: $21,748.50
T-46: Stephan Jaeger
- Prize Money: $21,748.50
T-46: Denny McCarthy
- Prize Money: $21,748.50
T-46: Davis Riley
- Prize Money: $21,748.50
T-46: Kevin Roy
- Prize Money: $21,748.50
T-46: Dylan Wu
- Prize Money: $21,748.50
T-54: Jacob Bridgeman
- Prize Money: $18,630
T-54: Dean Burmester
- Prize Money: $18,630
T-54: Trevor Cone
- Prize Money: $18,630
T-54: Brent Grant
- Prize Money: $18,630
T-54: Scott Stallings
- Prize Money: $18,630
T-54: Martin Trainer
- Prize Money: $18,630
T-54: Brandon Wu
- Prize Money: $18,630
T-54: Kevin Yu
- Prize Money: $18,630
T-62: Tyson Alexander, 277/-5,
- Prize Money: $17,820
T-62: Matthias Schwa
- Prize Money: $17,820
T-64: Joseph Bramlett
- Prize Money: $17,496
T-64: Doc Redman
- Prize Money: $17,496
66: Justin Suh
- Prize Money: $17,253
T-67: Zecheng Dou
- Prize Money: $17,010
T-67: Andrew Landry
- Prize Money: $17,010
69: MJ Daffue
- Prize Money: $16,767