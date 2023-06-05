Aditi Ashok finishes 4th at Mizuho Americas Open; marks her third Top 5 finish this season

Aditi Ashok showcased remarkable consistency once again, securing her third top-five finish at the Mizuho Americas Open. Her impressive performance culminated in a tied fourth-place position. Finishing a mere two shots behind the ultimate victor, Rose Zhang, who achieved a sensational triumph in her inaugural Americas Open.

Zhang's triumph on her LPGA debut marked a historic moment, becoming the first player since Beverly Hanson in 1951 to accomplish such a feat. With rounds of 70-69-66-74, Zhang concluded the Americas Open at nine-under par. She defeated Jennifer Kupcho on the second playoff hole after their scores remained tied. Kupcho recorded rounds of 71-70-69-69.

Hae Ran Ryu secured a commendable third-place finish, while Aditi Ashok, along with Japan's Ayaka Furue (69) and Korea's Eun Hee Ji (71), shared the tied fourth position. Heading into the final day, Aditi began at an impressive 9-under par, placing her tied for second after the third round.

Aditi showcased her potential for a maiden victory, reaching double digits under par on two occasions. However, she faced a challenging stretch towards the end, experiencing a nightmarish sequence with four bogeys within seven holes, from the ninth to the 15th. Consequently, her score dropped to 6-under par.

Nonetheless, Aditi Ashok demonstrated resilience by mounting a late comeback, registering consecutive birdies on the 16th and 17th holes, propelling her to 8-under par. Despite her valiant efforts, time was running out and she found herself tied for third place.

As Aditi Ashok approached the 18th tee, she stood at 8-under par and shared the third-place position. However, a disappointing bogey on the final hole caused her to slip to 7-under par, consequently settling for a tied fourth-place finish. Simultaneously, Hae Ran Ryu's solid round of 70 secured her sole possession of the third place.

Costly 18th-hole bogey dampens Aditi's success at Mizuho Americas Open

The unfortunate bogey on the 18th hole proved to be costly for Aditi, not only in terms of missing out on at least USD 50,000 in prize money, but also the first-place finish.

While Aditi Ashok had only accumulated three bogeys over the first three days of the tournament, she doubled that number on the final day, albeit offset by four birdies.

Aditi's recent performances in stroke play events on the LPGA have been impressive, with finishes of T-2, T-5, and now T-4. These consistent showings have propelled her into the top 20 of the Road to CME Globe (Order of Merit). Furthermore, when the updated world rankings are released in a day, she is expected to achieve a higher ranking than her previous career-best of 49th.

