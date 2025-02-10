Adrian Meronk etched his name into LIV Golf history with a hard-fought victory at LIV Golf Riyadh 2025. He secured his first individual title since joining the league last season. The Cleeks GC golfer posted rounds of 62, 66, and 71 to finish at 17-under, two strokes ahead of the second-placed Jon Rahm and Sebastian Munoz.

After securing the first win of the season, Meronk expressed his happiness in an X post. He shared a clip of his winning moment on February 9 at 6:59 PM. Around 13k people watched it in no time. However, he explained his emotions after this milestone in a simple yet eye-catching caption:

"Am I dreaming?🏆@livgolf_league @Cleeks_GC, he wrote."

The 31-year-old entered the final round with a two-shot lead and extended it to four at the turn. But back-to-back bogeys on holes 10 and 11, followed by a lip-out on a short birdie putt at 13, gave Munoz an opening.

Munoz made a tie for a while after a birdie at the 15th hole, but Adrian Meronk fought back on the next hole. His approach on the par-4 16th landed four feet from the cup giving an important birdie that returned his lead. Two steady pars sealed the deal for him, marking his biggest achievement since being named DP World Tour Player of the Year.

What did Adrian Meronk say after claiming the first individual LIV Golf victory of the 2025 season?

After winning the season-opening event in Riyadh, Adrian Meronk's got 13 more events on this year's schedule. His victory comes at a crucial time with the U.S. Open extending a pathway for LIV golf players. The USGA recently announced that the leading player among the top three at the halfway point of the season will earn an exemption into the major.

While talking with Fox Studios, Meronk acknowledged the importance of this opportunity at Riyadh Golf Club.

"Very important, yeah. That's going to be on my goal list for sure. I am going to focus on that. Just keep going. Keep playing good golf and hopefully I can get that spot," he said.

While talking about the rounds, Meronk explained his emotions saying:

"I was nervous all day. I played quite good in the beginning then it was a fight in the end but super happy that I crossed the line," Meronk admitted.

However, while Adrian Meronk played for individual glory, Rahm and Legion XIII cruised to victory in the team event. The defending LIV golf individual champion was on top with a 67, while Tyrrell Hatton(70), Caleb Surratt (71), and Tom McKibbin(72).

Winning LIV Golf team champions, Ripper GC, finished tied for second at 39 under alongside RangeGoats GC. Crushers GC(-36) and Fireballs GC(-34) make the top five. Added to that, Dubai-based Anirban Lahiri finished tied for 12th at 11 under, posting rounds of 69,67, and 69.

