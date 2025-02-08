"On my goal list for sure": Adrian Meronk sets sights on the US Open after maiden LIV Golf victory 

Adrian Meronk was crowned as the first individual winner of the 2025 LIV Golf season. The Polish golfer emerged victorious after a neck-to-neck battle with Jon Rahm and Sebastian Munoz.

While 13 more events are left to be played on the LIV Golf calendar this year, US Open spots recently opened up for all the players on the Saudi-backed league. On Wednesday, an exemption spot for the leading players among the top three at the league's halfway point this year was announced.

LIV Golf Riyadh winner Meronk was asked during an on-course interview with Fox Sports Golf how significant the exemption spot was especially since he is a non-exempt player. He answered:

"Very important, yeah. That's going to be on my goal list for sure. I am going to focus on that. Just keep going. Keep playing good golf and hopefully I can get that spot." (0:47 - 1:00)

Meronk also spoke about the "super special" win he secured in Riyadh this week.

"I was nervous all day. I played quite good in the beginning then it was a fight in the end but super happy that I crossed the line." (0:10 - 0:18)

If Adrian Meronk indeed does manage to qualify for the US Open, among the many familiar faces, he will also see fellow LIV Golf star Bryson DeChambeau who will return to the major as the defending champion.

Exploring the full individual leaderboard of LIV Golf Riyadh ft. Adrian Meronk

Adrian Meronk won the season-opening LIV Golf Riyadh event under the light. Jon Rahm and Sebastian Munoz had to settle for T2 after tight loss.

Here's taking a look at the final individual leaderboard of LIV Golf Riyadh:

1 Adrian Meronk

T2 Jon Rahm

T2 Sebastian Munoz

T4 Lucas Herbert

T4 Dean Burmester

T6 David Puig

T6 Marc Leishman

T6 Sergio Garcia

T6 Bryson DeChambeau

T6 Tyrrell Hatton

11 Caleb Surratt

T12 Anirban Lahiri

T12 Bubba Watson

T12 Sam Horsfield

T15 Matthew Wolff

T15 Tom McKibbin

T15 Ben Campbell

T18 Thomas Pieters

T18 Cameron Tringale

T18 Paul Casey

T21 Peter Uihlein

T21 Harold Varner III

T21 Graeme McDowell

T21 Jason Kokrak

T21 Louis Oosthuizen

T25 Wade Ormsby

T25 Cameron Smith

T25 Lee Westwood

T25 Carlos Ortiz

T30 Ian Poulter

T30 Brendan Steele

T30 Ollie Schniederjans

T33 Danny Lee

T33 Matt Jones

T33 Brooks Koepka

T33 Charl Schwartzel

T33 Joaquin Niemann

T33 Luis Masaveu

T33 Frederik Kjettrup

T40 Max Lee

T40 Richard Bland

T42 Abraham Ancer

T42 Charles Howell III

T44 Dustin Johnson

T44 Martin Kaymer

T44 Talor Gooch

T44 Patrick Reed

48 Henrik Stenson

T49 Anthony Kim

T49 Mito Pereira

T49 Yubin Jang

T52 Kevin Na

T52 Branden Grace

54 Andy Ogletree

