"On my goal list for sure": Adrian Meronk sets sights on the US Open after maiden LIV Golf victory 

Adrian Meronk was crowned as the first individual winner of the 2025 LIV Golf season. The Polish golfer emerged victorious after a neck-to-neck battle with Jon Rahm and Sebastian Munoz.
While 13 more events are left to be played on the LIV Golf calendar this year, US Open spots recently opened up for all the players on the Saudi-backed league. On Wednesday, an exemption spot for the leading players among the top three at the league's halfway point this year was announced.
LIV Golf Riyadh winner Meronk was asked during an on-course interview with Fox Sports Golf how significant the exemption spot was especially since he is a non-exempt player. He answered:
"Very important, yeah. That's going to be on my goal list for sure. I am going to focus on that. Just keep going. Keep playing good golf and hopefully I can get that spot." (0:47 - 1:00)
Meronk also spoke about the "super special" win he secured in Riyadh this week.
"I was nervous all day. I played quite good in the beginning then it was a fight in the end but super happy that I crossed the line." (0:10 - 0:18)
If Adrian Meronk indeed does manage to qualify for the US Open, among the many familiar faces, he will also see fellow LIV Golf star Bryson DeChambeau who will return to the major as the defending champion.
Exploring the full individual leaderboard of LIV Golf Riyadh ft. Adrian Meronk
Adrian Meronk won the season-opening LIV Golf Riyadh event under the light. Jon Rahm and Sebastian Munoz had to settle for T2 after tight loss.
Here's taking a look at the final individual leaderboard of LIV Golf Riyadh:
- 1 Adrian Meronk
- T2 Jon Rahm
- T2 Sebastian Munoz
- T4 Lucas Herbert
- T4 Dean Burmester
- T6 David Puig
- T6 Marc Leishman
- T6 Sergio Garcia
- T6 Bryson DeChambeau
- T6 Tyrrell Hatton
- 11 Caleb Surratt
- T12 Anirban Lahiri
- T12 Bubba Watson
- T12 Sam Horsfield
- T15 Matthew Wolff
- T15 Tom McKibbin
- T15 Ben Campbell
- T18 Thomas Pieters
- T18 Cameron Tringale
- T18 Paul Casey
- T21 Peter Uihlein
- T21 Harold Varner III
- T21 Graeme McDowell
- T21 Jason Kokrak
- T21 Louis Oosthuizen
- T25 Wade Ormsby
- T25 Cameron Smith
- T25 Lee Westwood
- T25 Carlos Ortiz
- T30 Ian Poulter
- T30 Brendan Steele
- T30 Ollie Schniederjans
- T33 Danny Lee
- T33 Matt Jones
- T33 Brooks Koepka
- T33 Charl Schwartzel
- T33 Joaquin Niemann
- T33 Luis Masaveu
- T33 Frederik Kjettrup
- T40 Max Lee
- T40 Richard Bland
- T42 Abraham Ancer
- T42 Charles Howell III
- T44 Dustin Johnson
- T44 Martin Kaymer
- T44 Talor Gooch
- T44 Patrick Reed
- 48 Henrik Stenson
- T49 Anthony Kim
- T49 Mito Pereira
- T49 Yubin Jang
- T52 Kevin Na
- T52 Branden Grace
- 54 Andy Ogletree