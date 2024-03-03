Adrian Meronk’s pace during the last day of the LIV Jeddah event made him deal with a significant penalty. The Polish professional golfer received a one-stroke penalty and was reportedly fined more than $200,000, approximately half of his earnings from the event, for executing his second shot on the par-5 18th hole in violation of LIV rules.

Meronk, along with his pairs Jon Rahm and Kevin Na, were quite behind with the play on the final day. According to LIV rules, each of the golfers is allowed 40 seconds to hit a shot but the four-time DP World Tour champion took more than two minutes to take the shot. This resulted in Meronk getting a slow-play penalty at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club.

LIV Golf Communications took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the same and stated:

“On the second stroke of the 18th hole, Adrian Meronk, who was first to play, received a time exceeding 2 minutes of his stroke. This exceeded the allotted time per the policy. Meronk was immediately notified by an official and assessed a one-stroke penalty. With the one-stroke penalty, Meronk’s score of 4 on the par-5 18th hole resulted in a score of 5.”

It is pertinent to note that just last year, Richard Bland received a one-stroke penalty for his slow speed during a LIV League event. The English professional golfer took around 84 seconds to hit a shot at the 2023 LIV Invitational Andalucia’s par-3 15th hole.

Adrian Meronk’s form at the LIV Invitational Jeddah tournament

Adrian Meronk joined the LIV league for its third season after reportedly signing a $10M deal. The LIV Invitational Jeddah was his third event. He started his first round on a decent note.

The 30-year-old golfer earned seven birdies, one eagle, and one bogey in his first round. This made him finish the round at 8 under par. Meanwhile, Meronk’s second round was average as he secured two bogeys and three birdies to finish the round at 1 under par.

Although Adrian Meronk was able to earn another eagle through his third-round performance, he fell short by a few strokes. In total, he earned four birdies, one eagle and five bogeys, settling on 1 under par.

This made Meronk finish at 10 under par at the LIV Jeddah. He sat at the T6 position on the leaderboard alongside five other golfers and earned a total of $508,750.