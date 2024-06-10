Adrian Meronk recently confessed that he enjoys playing in the Saudi Circuit's team format events. The Polish golfer finished second at the LIV Golf Houston, which concluded on Sunday, June 9, while his team, Cleek GC, emerged victorious.

LIV Golf tournaments are team events in which the players' individual rankings on the leaderboard contribute to their team's overall score. Adrian Meronk found the format "cool" and admitted he is "proud to be on the team."

Following the conclusion of the 2024 LIV Golf Houston, Meronk said in a press conference (via LIV Golf's YouTube channel at 2:35):

"What's cool about LIV is to have three other guys with you on the team. And even if you don't win or if you don't perform as you want as individually you still have that team standings. And it's great to have Sunday's four scores counting on because anything can happen.

"And even though sometimes you don't play your best individually but you still want to have your team performing well, and you still keep grinding, and that's what's cool about the team environment and the team leaderboard. So I'm super proud to be on the team with all of these guys and super happy about the win," he added.

It is important to note that Carlos Ortiz of Torque GC won the individual LIV Golf Houston event, but his team settled for sixth place at the tournament. Meanwhile, Adrian Meronk played impressively and finished just one stroke behind Ortiz to take the second spot on the leaderboard. Patrick Reed tied for third place with David Puig, followed by Sergio Garcia.

Adrian Meronk earlier shared his experience of playing on LIV Golf

Adrian Meronk, who joined LIV Golf earlier this year, has been enjoying his season on the breakaway series. Last month, the Polish golfer opened up about his experience of playing on the Circuit with the Fairway to Heaven podcast hosts Jerry Foltz and Su-Ann Heng.

Speaking of his experience, Meronk called it an "elevated college experience." He said:

"I've been really enjoying it. Obviously, it took me two events to get used to it. But it feels like an elevated college experience. The team plays individually as a team, playing rounds with practice rounds with the teammates and going out for dinner with teammates." (26:43- 27:05)

Adrian Meronk made his LIV Golf debut at the Mayakoba event. However, his best of the season was recorded in Houston last week. Although he struggled during the season-opening event, he performed well in subsequent tournaments. He has had four top-10 finishes this season on LIV Golf.

Meronk will next tee off at the 2024 US Open, which is scheduled for June 13 to 16 at the Pinehurst No. 2 Golf Course.