After a disappointing week at the Masters, Scottie Scheffler is all set for redemption at the RBC Heritage

Remember how Scottie Scheffler was invincible last year at the Masters? Well, it wasn’t really the case this time. The World No. 1 started off strong with a bogey-free opening round, settling for a 68 with four birdies on Thursday. However, things quickly started taking a bad turn since Friday.

In the second round, although he did well for the first six holes, his birdie on the sixth hole was followed by a bogey. Although he made up for it with another birdie on the eighth hole, things started getting worse on the back nine.

After carding four bogeys and only three birdies on the back nine, Scottie Scheffler settled for a 1-under. On Saturday, while he did manage to restrict himself to only two bogeys, he did fail to grab several opportunities to make it to the top. That made him end with an even par, and on Sunday, he ended up scoring 69, settling for the solo fourth position, just four strokes away from eventual winner Rory McIlroy.

Although Scottie Scheffler could not defend his title at the Masters this year, it looks as if he is all set to defend his title at the RBC Heritage. A few hours ago, Scottie Scheffler posted three pictures from Hilton Head Island, in South Carolina. It was snippets of him hitting shots during the practice rounds. In the caption, he shared his excitement and wrote:

“It’s time @rbcheritage. Here’s to a great week.”

Well, last year he did manage to pull out a pretty great job at the RBC Heritage last year. But the question is with his current form, will he be able to defend the title?

Exploring Scottie Scheffler’s 2025 season so far

PGA: Masters Tournament - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Scottie Scheffler began his 2025 season at Pebble Beach, where he recorded rounds of 67, 70, 69, and 67 to finish tied for ninth at 15-under par. He followed that with a tie for 25th at the WM Phoenix Open, shooting 69, 66, 68, and 72 to post a total score of 275, nine under par.

At The Genesis Invitational, Scheffler finished tied for third after rounds of 70, 67, 76, and 66, ending the tournament at nine under par. He then played in the Arnold Palmer Invitational, where he shot 71, 72, 71, and 70 to finish tied for 11th at four under.

Scheffler recorded a tie for 20th at The Players Championship with scores of 69, 70, 72, and 73, finishing at four under par. At the Texas Children’s Houston Open, he posted rounds of 67, 62, 69, and 63 to finish tied for second at 19 under par.

Through these six events, Scheffler has recorded four top-25 finishes, including three inside the top 10. Only time will tell if the American will finally be able to clinch the first trophy of the season this week.

