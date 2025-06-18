After JJ Spaun, PGAT Creator Classic winner cards 'lowest round’ with a LAB Golf putter

JJ Spaun delivered a moment of magic on the final green to capture his first major championship title in a dramatic and rain-soaked conclusion to the 125th U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club. The win also marked a milestone in golf equipment history. Spaun became the first male golfer to win a major using a zero torque putter, a L.A.B. Golf DF3.

These innovative putters are designed to keep the face square throughout the stroke by resisting twist and have grown in popularity on tour. Spaun just gave them their biggest moment yet. And well, while it is already making huge waves across the golf community, it turns out even Grant Horvat created a huge milestone with it.

A few hours ago, Grant Horvat took to his official Instagram account and shared a video of himself carding his lowest round. He displayed a couple of shots in the video. The first was an even par, the second was a 1-under. Things got only uphill from there.

He ended the round with a score of 4-under 66. In the video, he wrote:

“My lowest round this year”.

Crediting the putter in the caption, he added:

“It was always the short putter.”

Well, it deserves praise because the putter also helped JJ Spaun through difficult conditions at Oakmont. Battling through relentless weather and mounting pressure on a chaotic Sunday, Spaun saved his best for last.

Standing over a daunting 64-foot putt on the 72nd hole, he rolled it perfectly into the cup to secure a two-shot triumph over Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre after many of the early contenders faltered late.

What was in JJ Spaun’s bag for the US Open win?

JJ Spaun’s putting was a standout all week, racking up more than 400 feet of putts made across the four rounds, the most in the field. His steely back-nine 32 in tough conditions underlined a gritty and composed performance. Here is everything that JJ Spaun used to win the first Major of his career:

Driver: Titleist GT3 9.0, Fujikura 2024 Ventus Black Velocore+ 6-X

3-Wood: TaylorMade Qi10 15.0, Mitsubishi Diamana PD 70TX

5-Wood: TaylorMade Qi10 18.0, Mitsubishi Diamana PD 80TX

Irons: Sirxon ZXi5 4-iron, ZXi7 5-PW (D3), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 (4i), X100 (5-PW)

Loft Progression: 23˚, 26˚, 30˚, 34˚, 38˚, 42˚, 46˚

Lie Progression: 60˚, 60.5˚, 61˚, 62˚, 63˚, 63.5˚, 64˚

Length Progression: 38.25″, 37.75″, 37.25″, 37″, 36.5″, 36″, 35.75″

Wedges: Cleveland RTX 6 Zipcore (50 Mid, 60 Low), RTZ Full (54 High), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter: L.A.B. Golf DF3 (34″, 70˚ Lie), TPT Shaft

Ball: Srixon Z-Star Diamond

Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet 58R

