After Jon Rahm, Jason Day and Adrian Meronk now linked with big money move to LIV Golf: Report

According to the latest reports, Jason Day and Adrian Meronk might also join LIV Golf along with Jon Rahm, who has been at the center of speculation for the last few weeks.

The Telegraph reported that Rahm is all set to switch to LIV Golf after signing a record £450 million deal, and an announcement could be made on Wednesday, December 6. The report further stated that he isn't the only one making the bold move, as Day and Meronk are also expected to defect to the Saudi-backed circuit in the coming days.

An ex-Ryder Cup player was quoted as saying via Telegraph Sport:

"I think this will happen, and that Jason Day and Adrian Meronk will also join (the LIV Golf)."

Day is a former World No. 1 and has won 13 titles on the PGA Tour, including the 2015 PGA Championship. Earlier this year, he ended his five-year winning drought at the AT&T Byron Nelson, beating Austin Eckroat and Si-woo Kim by one stroke.

The 36-year-old Australian golfer made 24 starts this season and finished eight times inside the top ten. Besides winning the AT&T Byron Nelson, he also finished joint runner-up at the Open Championship. He was last spotted at the Hero World Challenge, where he finished 11th at 8-under.

Meronk is a four-time winner on the DP World Tour and had an impressive year, winning three titles and finishing fourth in the Race to Dubai season-long standings. His last victory came at the Andalucía Masters, where he beat Matty Schmid by one stroke. He was last spotted at the Australian Open, where he finished T8 at 9-under.

Despite such a strong season, the 30-year-old Polish golfer was snubbed from the European squad for the Ryder Cup. Later, he openly shared his disappointment, stating that he was shocked, sad, and angry after being ignored.

"It’s a hard one to swallow, I thought I’d done enough to be on that team," he was quoted as saying via Fox Sports.

How did Adrian Meronk perform in the 2022–23 season? The golfer's performance explored

Here's a look at Adrian Meronk's results in the 2022–23 season:

DP World Tour

Fortinet Australian PGA Championship: 34T

ISPS HANDA Australian Open: 1

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship: 10T

Hero Dubai Desert Classic: 104T

Ras Al Khaimah Championship: 4T

WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play: 17T

THE MASTERS: 60T

Korea Championship Presented by Genesis: 21T

DS Automobiles Italian Open: 1

US PGA CHAMPIONSHIP: 40T

KLM Open: 5T

U.S. OPEN: 66T

BMW International Open: 3T

Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo: 15T

Genesis Scottish Open: 78T

The 151st OPEN: 23T

D+D Real Czech Masters: 62T

Omega European Masters: 13T

Horizon Irish Open: 23T

BMW PGA Championship: 28T

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: 114T

Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters: 1

Nedbank Golf Challenge: 15T

DP World Tour Championship: 32T

PGA Tour

Butterfield Bermuda Championship: CUT

The Genesis Invitational: T45

The Honda Classic: T14

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: CUT

RBC Canadian Open: CUT