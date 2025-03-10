"Agreed" - Fans back 1-time PGA Tour winner after he claims to be a better golfer than Jon Rahm

PGA Tour pro Michael Kim recently shared a take on his OWGR ranking in comparison to LIV Golf's Jon Rahm. The golfer from Korea posted his hilarious take on this matter on his official X account. Fans have now jumped in to support him.

Ad

Kim currently has around 143K followers on his X account. He regularly keeps sharing opinions, news and updates with his fans. On March 10, 2025, Michael Kim posted on his X, claiming that he is better than Rahm. The PGA Tour professional even shared an image of the Official World Golf Ranking leaderboard to prove his claims:

"I’m currently a better golfer than Jon Rahm ... OFFICIAL world golf rankings"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Although Kim's later claims indicated that it was an hilarious take, this once again reminded LIV fans of the league's frustration with the OWGR. Due to the ongoing feud between PGA Tour and the Saudi PIF-backed golf league, LIV Golfers are also excluded from World Ranking Points.

This has led numerous popular names like Rahm, Brooks Koepka and Joaquin Niemann to lose their top ranks in the OWGR after joining LIV Golf. However, fans of Michael Kim praised the golfer for his recent performances in the PGA Tour in the comment section.

Ad

"You’ve been playing some awesome golf. Great to see.", someone praised Kim.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Agreed", someone wrote.

"Mike Kim, I’m officially a fan Fantastic golf and Twitter fingers," a fan praised the golfer.

"You have been doing great. Your there every week," another one commented below PGA Tour pro's post.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Great job," a fan wrote.

"More fun to watch as well! Been taking note of your game! Looking good, Sawgrass your kinda course! Moneys on you this week! Nice job on Sunday!", an X-user replied.

Upcoming PGA Tour events in 2025

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming PGA Tour Championship events and their respective dates:

Mar 13-16: THE PLAYERS Championship

Mar 20-23: Valspar Championship

Mar 27-30: Texas Children's Houston Open

Apr 3-6: Valero Texas Open

Apr 10-13: Masters Tournament

Apr 17-20: RBC Heritage Open

Apr 17-20: Corales Puntacana Championship

Apr 24-27: Zurich Classic of New Orleans

May 1-4: THE CJ Cup Byron Nelson

May 8-11: Truist Championship

May 8-11: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

May 15-18: PGA Championship

May 22-25: Charles Schwab Challenge

May 29 - Jun1: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Jun 5-8: RBC Canadian Open

Jun 12-15: U.S. Open

Jun 19-22: Travelers Championship

Jun 26-29: Rocket Classic

Jul 3-6: Deere Classic

Jul 10-13: Genesis Scottish Open

Jul 10-13: ISCO Championship

Jul 17-20: The Open Championship

Jul 17-20: Barracuda Championship

Jul 24-27: 3M Open

Jul 31 - Aug 3: Wyndham Championship

Aug 7-10: FedEx St Jude Championship

Aug 14-17: BMW Championship

Aug 21-24: TOUR Championship

Sep 11-14: Procore Championship

Sep 26-28: Ryder Cup

Oct 2-5: Sanderson Farms Championship

Oct 9-12: Baycurrent Classic

Oct 23-26: Black Desert Championship

Nov 6-9: World Wide Technology Championship

Nov 13-16: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Nov 20-23: The RSM Classic

Dec 4-7: Hero World Challenge

Dec 12-14: Grant Thornton Invitational

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback