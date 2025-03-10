"Agreed" - Fans back 1-time PGA Tour winner after he claims to be a better golfer than Jon Rahm

PGA Tour pro Michael Kim recently shared a take on his OWGR ranking in comparison to LIV Golf's Jon Rahm. The golfer from Korea posted his hilarious take on this matter on his official X account. Fans have now jumped in to support him.
Kim currently has around 143K followers on his X account. He regularly keeps sharing opinions, news and updates with his fans. On March 10, 2025, Michael Kim posted on his X, claiming that he is better than Rahm. The PGA Tour professional even shared an image of the Official World Golf Ranking leaderboard to prove his claims:
"I’m currently a better golfer than Jon Rahm ... OFFICIAL world golf rankings"
Although Kim's later claims indicated that it was an hilarious take, this once again reminded LIV fans of the league's frustration with the OWGR. Due to the ongoing feud between PGA Tour and the Saudi PIF-backed golf league, LIV Golfers are also excluded from World Ranking Points.
This has led numerous popular names like Rahm, Brooks Koepka and Joaquin Niemann to lose their top ranks in the OWGR after joining LIV Golf. However, fans of Michael Kim praised the golfer for his recent performances in the PGA Tour in the comment section.
"You’ve been playing some awesome golf. Great to see.", someone praised Kim.
"Agreed", someone wrote.
"Mike Kim, I’m officially a fan Fantastic golf and Twitter fingers," a fan praised the golfer.
"You have been doing great. Your there every week," another one commented below PGA Tour pro's post.
"Great job," a fan wrote.
"More fun to watch as well! Been taking note of your game! Looking good, Sawgrass your kinda course! Moneys on you this week! Nice job on Sunday!", an X-user replied.
Upcoming PGA Tour events in 2025
Here's a detailed look at the upcoming PGA Tour Championship events and their respective dates:
- Mar 13-16: THE PLAYERS Championship
- Mar 20-23: Valspar Championship
- Mar 27-30: Texas Children's Houston Open
- Apr 3-6: Valero Texas Open
- Apr 10-13: Masters Tournament
- Apr 17-20: RBC Heritage Open
- Apr 17-20: Corales Puntacana Championship
- Apr 24-27: Zurich Classic of New Orleans
- May 1-4: THE CJ Cup Byron Nelson
- May 8-11: Truist Championship
- May 8-11: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- May 15-18: PGA Championship
- May 22-25: Charles Schwab Challenge
- May 29 - Jun1: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Jun 5-8: RBC Canadian Open
- Jun 12-15: U.S. Open
- Jun 19-22: Travelers Championship
- Jun 26-29: Rocket Classic
- Jul 3-6: Deere Classic
- Jul 10-13: Genesis Scottish Open
- Jul 10-13: ISCO Championship
- Jul 17-20: The Open Championship
- Jul 17-20: Barracuda Championship
- Jul 24-27: 3M Open
- Jul 31 - Aug 3: Wyndham Championship
- Aug 7-10: FedEx St Jude Championship
- Aug 14-17: BMW Championship
- Aug 21-24: TOUR Championship
- Sep 11-14: Procore Championship
- Sep 26-28: Ryder Cup
- Oct 2-5: Sanderson Farms Championship
- Oct 9-12: Baycurrent Classic
- Oct 23-26: Black Desert Championship
- Nov 6-9: World Wide Technology Championship
- Nov 13-16: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Nov 20-23: The RSM Classic
- Dec 4-7: Hero World Challenge
- Dec 12-14: Grant Thornton Invitational