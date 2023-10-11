Air Jordan to change the game with Eastside Golf's '1961' collection: Exploring the story and more

Olajuwon Ajanaku, the founder of Eastside Golf, always wanted to become a pro golfer ever since he was a teenager.

It was in 1961 that Atlanta underwent desegregation of golf courses. This was largely due to Alfred Holmes, who sued the city of Atlanta in 1955 for barring Black people from playing on public courses. Ultimately, in 1961, the ban was lifted.

“I was a teenager when I first found out that 1961 was the year the PGA lifted its ‘Caucasian-only clause," Ajanaku told Andscape.

In 2019, Ajanaku and his co-founder Earl Cooper launched Eastside 1961, a brand that brought comfort of clothing that was long unaccepting of several people. In September Ajanaku and Cooper collaborated through a partnership with the Jordan Brand, releasing their line, Change 1961.

The collection featured three limited-edition models of Air Jordan golf shoes. The highlight of the partnership was a rendition of the Air Jordan 1, boasting a color pallete of dark green, off-white and black. The word 'Change' is etched in gold on each shoe.

Cooper spoke about why they decided to create Eastside Golf and the thought process that went behind it.

“Obviously, this is a sensitive topic. But when we had the opportunity to put the message on a Jordan, it just felt right," he said.

Eastside Golf aims to bring in a modern twist to a rather traditional sport of golf

Ajanaku and Cooper released Eastside Golf with the aim of adding a modern twist to a traditional sport of golf. With Cooper having worked with the PGA Tour, the co-founders found a bigger purpose to the brand than just a lifestyle clothing line.

“Over time, I just heard so many negative stories about Black people and the PGA. People kept telling me, ‘Give golf time, and the sport will change', to the point I was tired of hearing it. I felt, if not now, then when?" Ajanaku said.

Catching the eye of the Jordan brand, they had their first collaboration where they dropped the "Be You” Eastside Golf x Air Jordan 4 golf shoe in August 2021. It was followed by the "Out The Mud” collection, which was released in November 2022.

The latest line released by the two companies focused on the 'Caucasian only clause' that denied people of color from playing on the PGA Tour before 1961.

“It’s important to note that, before the clause was lifted in 1961, you couldn’t be nonwhite and play on tour — and you also couldn’t be a nonwhite professional who, for example, worked inside the pro shop at a country club. Because the rule affected multiple facets of the sport, it was about shining light upon all the people who fought to create opportunities for us within the PGA,” Cooper said.

The collaboration was in honor of those who paved the way for the world of golf to be accepting of everyone.