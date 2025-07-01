Aldrich Potgieter’s win at the Rocket Classic brings impressive recovery for the PGA Tour’s viewership problem

Aldrich Potgieter’s thrilling win at the 2025 Rocket Classic wasn’t just a landmark moment in his young career; it also brought in big numbers for CBS Sports. The final round of the tournament, which saw the 20-year-old South African claim his first PGA Tour victory in a dramatic five-hole playoff, drew an average of 2.8 million viewers, marking a 13% increase from last year’s broadcast. At its peak, the audience surged to over 5.1 million viewers as Aldrich Potgieter drained an 18-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th to seal the victory over Max Greyserman.

It was the most-watched Rocket Classic final round since 2020, when Bryson DeChambeau claimed victory in front of empty galleries during the pandemic. In addition to its broadcast success, CBS revealed that the final round was also the most-streamed Rocket Classic round in tournament history on Paramount+.

The impressive viewership figures are part of a broader trend for CBS Sports, which is enjoying its most-watched PGA Tour season since 2018. The network, which holds broadcasting rights for several key events including the Masters and PGA Championship, is currently averaging 3.249 million viewers per tournament this season, also up 13% from last year.

Potgieter had set the tone early in the week, opening the tournament with a 10-under 62, a new course record at Detroit Golf Club at the time, and finished the event at 22 under. Chris Kirk, also in the playoff, was eliminated after the second hole, leaving Aldrich Potgieter and Greyserman to battle it out before the former prevailed.

This is a much-welcomed change in the wake of last year's numbers, as per multiple reports, which saw the PGA Tour experience a 3% decline in viewership, while LIV Golf saw a 50% increase.

With past winners like Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau, and DeChambeau, the Rocket Classic has gained a reputation for high-stakes finishes, and this year was no exception, adding another unforgettable chapter to its growing legacy.

How has Aldrich Potgieter’s 2025 season been so far?

Aldrich Potgieter made headlines with a dramatic victory at the Rocket Classic, his maiden PGA Tour win, sealing the title in a five-hole playoff and collecting the top prize of $1.728 million. However, he has been turning heads with his standout performances on the Tour for some time now. Following are his finishes and earnings so far:

PGA TOUR 2025:

Rocket Classic: 1st, $1,728,000

Charles Schwab Challenge: T6, $299,725

Valero Texas Open: T47, $26,809

Farmers Insurance Open: T15, $132,732

Mexico Open at Vidanta: 2nd (lost in playoff), $763,000

Sony Open in Hawaii: Missed cut

The American Express: Missed cut

Arnold Palmer Invitational: Missed cut

THE PLAYERS Championship: Missed cut

Valspar Championship: Missed cut

Texas Children’s Houston Open: Missed cut

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: Missed cut

ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic: Missed cut

DP WORLD TOUR 2024-25:

BMW Australian PGA Championship: T8

Nedbank Golf Challenge: T2

Alfred Dunhill Championship: T42

