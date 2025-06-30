Amanda Balionis has a 3-word reaction to the 90s fashion on the golf course

Amanda Balionis is known for her love of fashion, often sharing her outfit choices with fans on social media. This time, the CBS Sports reporter took a moment to appreciate the iconic golf looks from the 1990s.

Amanda Balionis reshared a post from the LPGA Tour’s Instagram on her story, reacting with a short, three-word caption.

"A whole vibe," wrote Balionis.

Amanda Balionis gives a three-word reaction to LPGA Tour's iconic 90s fashion (via @balionis)

The original LPGA post featured a 20-photo carousel celebrating on-course fashion from the 90s as part of their #LPGA75 anniversary content.

"On course fashion from the 90s was fly 😎 #LPGA75," the caption read.

The photo set included throwback images of legends like Nancy Lopez, Mardi Lunn, Laura Davies, Michelle McGann, and others. However, not every golfer was tagged, prompting Jessica Korda to comment.

"We need to put names by each photo so people know who these legends are ❤️," Korda wrote.

Screenshot of Jessica Korda's comment on LPGA Tour's Instagram post (via lpga_tour)

The 90s LPGA fashion was all about oversized polo shirts, bright colors, bold stripes, and geometric prints. Players often paired these with high-waisted shorts, baggy pants, and large visors, creating a distinct and standout look on the golf course.

As part of its 75th anniversary celebrations in 2025, the LPGA has teamed up with Adidas to showcase how women’s golf fashion has evolved over the decades. Adidas, a long-time partner of the LPGA, continues to outfit many of the tour’s top players. The brand’s designs reflect how far the game and its players have come, from the early days of simple, boxy outfits to today’s modern, tailored athletic wear.

Beyond fashion, the LPGA’s 75th year also includes a record $131 million prize fund and upcoming special events like the LPGA 75th Anniversary Pro-Am at Pebble Beach, scheduled for January 2026.

Amanda Balionis hails Aldrich Potgieter after his breakthrough win at the Rocket Classic

Aldrich Potgieter claimed his first PGA Tour title at the 2025 Rocket Classic, finishing at 22-under after a final-round 69. Amanda Balionis, who was on reporting duties for CBS Sports at Detroit Golf Club, took to Instagram to congratulate the rookie on his milestone victory. Reflecting on his journey, she pointed out how Potgieter’s earlier close finishes this season helped shape his winning mindset.

"It took 77 holes but @aldrichpotgieter is now the youngest player from South Africa to win on the PGA TOUR," Balionis posted.

She shared that Potgieter had told her on Saturday that coming close in previous events helped him stay mentally strong for the final push. Balionis also highlighted the personal sacrifices Potgieter and his family made during his rookie year. His father has been traveling with him to every event, while his mother remained in South Africa to take care of his sister. Balionis noted that this win will now make life easier for the family.

