Amanda Balionis has shared Xander Schauffele’s take on Bryson DeChambeau on her official Instagram account. On Monday (September 22), the American Ryder Cup team gathered at the course for their practice round. Along with practicing, Schauffele spoke to the media and shared his thoughts on DeChambeau. He said that he had a conversation with Team USA captain Keegan Bradley about the LIV golfer.

Ad

While sharing Schauffele's take on DeChambeau on her Instagram story, Balionis wrote in the caption:

“I'm loving how Team USA is rallying around Bryson and fighting the external narrative. Chemistry and unity are high this year, and it's cool to see”

Amanda Balionis comments on American Ryder Cup team backing

Schauffele said that having DeChambeau on their side could make a difference. He praised him for his ability to connect with fans through his playing style. Speaking about DeChambeau, Schauffele said:

Ad

Trending

"I was telling Keegan... Bryson could be like the difference for us in a strange way from the standpoint of feeding into these fans, the style of golf he plays... like you look at me, I'll make a putt and you won't see like too much of a reaction..."

He also explained that DeChambeau approaches the game in a completely different way and added that he has been great in the team room. Schauffele said:

Ad

"Bryson's like, this is his arena... If he like views himself as like a gladiator golfer, this is as good as it gets... he's been awesome in the team room, and I'm excited to sort of see what he can do and hopefully get a lot of points up on the board..."

Schauffele and DeChambeau have also played together in past Ryder Cups. In 2021 at Whistling Straits, they paired up in an afternoon fourball match against Viktor Hovland and Tommy Fleetwood. The American duo won 3 & 1, helping Team USA build a six-point lead.

Ad

Scottie Scheffler calls Bryson DeChambeau an important asset for the American Ryder Cup team

During an NBC broadcast this week, Brandel Chamblee was asked about Bryson DeChambeau’s response to his rivalry with Rory McIlroy. In his answer, Chamblee questioned DeChambeau’s focus on the Ryder Cup. He suggested that DeChambeau was more focused on his YouTube channel than team building and even called him "a captain’s nightmare."

Ad

After Chamblee raised doubts about DeChambeau’s priorities, one of his Ryder Cup teammates came to his defense. Scottie Scheffler praised the Crushers GC captain, calling him a strong competitor and a good partner. Scheffler also said that DeChambeau brings a lot of energy. The Texan golfer said:

"He’s a tremendous competitor. He’s a great partner as well. He’s a great guy, he’s a good friend. He’s been great in our team room. He brings a lot of energy and the people love him. Being an American means a lot to him and I’m excited to kind of unleash him this week.”

Both DeChambeau and Scheffler have already secured their spots on the American Ryder Cup team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aheli Chakraborty Aheli is a golf writer Know More