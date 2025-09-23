  • home icon
  Bryson DeChambeau receives praise from Ryder Cup teammate Scottie Scheffler hours after receiving backlash from golf insider

Bryson DeChambeau receives praise from Ryder Cup teammate Scottie Scheffler hours after receiving backlash from golf insider

By Pravashis Biswas
Modified Sep 23, 2025 16:06 GMT
Bryson DeChambeau (on the left) and Scottie Scheffler (on the right) / Source: Getty Images
Bryson DeChambeau (on the left) and Scottie Scheffler (on the right) / Source: Getty Images

For the past few years, Bryson DeChambeau has often found himself the center of criticism. Recently, the two-time US Open champion received a considerable amount of fire from a veteran golf analyst.

During an NBC Broadcast this week, Brandel Chamblee was asked about DeChambeau's response to the latter's rivalry with Rory McIlroy. While answering, Chamblee questioned DeChambeau's focus on the upcoming Ryder Cup. The golf insider claimed that Bryson DeChambeau is focused on his YouTube channel than team building before labelling him a 'a captain's nightmare'.

“It was pretty poignant there when he asked about the retort of Rory, he didn’t mention the goal this week of a Ryder Cup. What he did do was talk about his YouTube channel... he’s an odd duck when he’s trying to blend in with the team... would be a captain’s nightmare.”
After Chamblee questioned DeChambeau's priorities, the latter's American Ryder Cup squadmate spoke up. Scottie Scheffler, in one of his recent statements, praised the Crushers GC captain for being a good competitor and a good partner. Scheffler also revealed that Bryson DeChambeau brings 'a lot of energy'. The Texan pro said:

"He’s a tremendous competitor. He’s a great partner as well. He’s a great guy, he’s a good friend. He’s been great in our team room. He brings a lot of energy and the people love him. Being an American means a lot to him and I’m excited to kind of unleash him this week."
Take a look at the Instagram post by Fore Play Pod:

Both Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler have automatically qualified for the American Ryder Cup squad. Their history of playing as a team dates back to 2021, when they were paired at Whistling Straits. Scheffler and DeChambeau tied their Friday afternoon fourball match against Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton. On Saturday afternoon, they secured a 3 & 1 victory in the fourball match against Viktor Hovland and Tommy Fleetwood.

Bryson DeChambeau was all praises for Scottie Scheffler in The Pat McAfee Show

Last month, the LIV golfer appeared in an episode of The Pat McAfee Show. While talking with the host, DeChambeau discussed the aspects of Scheffler's game that he found amazing. In his statement, the golfer even compared Scheffler's distance control to that of Tiger Woods. Bryson DeChambeau said:

"He’s got the best spin and distance control I’ve ever seen. He controls the golf ball from a spin perspective so much better than everybody else… His distance control is the best since Tiger... he’s the best that we’ve seen"

Take a look at the clip shared by Underdog Golf on X (previously Twitter):

DeChambeau further complimented Scheffler for the latter's ability to work hard on his landing distances. He gave the World No. 1 credit for being able to modify the ball trajectory according to the wind directions. DeChambeau also mentioned that even from a 175-yard distance, Scheffler controls the spin and flight in a way that he lands the ball 'right next to the hole'.

Pravashis Biswas

