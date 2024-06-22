Amanda Balionis has her “best dinner date” after escaping Traveler’s Championship to celebrate her birthday 

CBS Golf reporter Amanda Balionis celebrated her 38th birthday on Thursday, June 20. She celebrated her special day with her mother, Dana, and even uploaded a picture with her on Instagram.

"Best dinner date," Balionis wrote alongside the picture.

The two raised a glass of wine in celebration of the occasion.

Amanda Balionis with her mother Dana (Image credit: @balionis/Instagram)

Balionis also shared a photo of herself with TV journalist Lesley Stahl, writing:

Trending

"It took my 38th birthday for two iconic things to happen. 1. I had the honor of meeting and picking the brain of the legendary Lesley Stahl. She is everything."

Balionis can be seen wearing bright green wide-legged pants, a white top with lace detailing, and high heels with pointed toes in the photo. Conversely, Stahl is dressed in a multicolored top, black skinny jeans, and blue strappy sandals.

Stahl was the speaker at the Travelers Championship Women's Day breakfast held on Thursday, June 20 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell. She is one of the most renowned journalists and hosted CBS' "Face the Nation." Stahl was also the first woman at CBS to work as a White House correspondent, and she has earned several Emmys for her work.

Balionis further wrote in her Instagram post:

2. I finally accomplished the thing Cosmo prepared us for every day of our lives as teens: successfully turning a top from day to night."

Balionis, on the other hand, is a well-known golf reporter, who was recently rumoured to be linked to World No. 2 Rory Mcllroy. Last month, Balionis interviewed Mcllroy after he won the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship. Fans on social media said that Balionis was allegedly "flirting" with the golf celebrity. Mcllroy filed for divorce from his wife, Erica Stoll, not long after.

It is to be noted that neither Mcllroy nor Balionis have confirmed their relationship. However, the speculations were put to an end after Mcllroy and Stoll called off their divorce proceedings ahead of the U.S. Open 2024.

Who is Amanda Balionis?

As mentioned earlier, Amanda Balionis is a CBS reporter who covers golf, the NFL, and college football. She is married to NFC coach Bryn Renner.

Balionis was born on June 20, 1986, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and later relocated to Lancaster. She attended Kutztown University of Pennsylvania before transferring to Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York. She graduated with a journalism degree in 2008.

Balionis started her professional journey by covering high school sports events for Verizon Fios Channel 1 and MSG Networks. In 2011, she joined the PGA Tour and covered events for the website. She joined CBS in 2017 after a brief stint with Callaway Golf from 2016 to 2017. She now covers golf and the NFL for the network.

Balionis has a sizable social media fan base, with a tally of 310k followers on Instagram and 177k followers on X (formerly Twitter). She also works for the non-profit organization Puppies and Golf, serving as president.