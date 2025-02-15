Amanda Balionis celebrates Valentine's Day by showing off her charity's furry friend of the month

Amanda Balionis took to Instagram to spread the Valentine’s Day cheer by sharing pictures of the February dog of the month from her charity, Puppies & Golf. The CBS golf reporter founded the dog charity in 2020.

Balionis is an American sports journalist who has had stints at MSG Network, Callaway Golf, The PGA Tour, Verizon Fios, and The Match. She founded Puppies & Golf in a bid to protect at-risk dogs and advocate for dogs needing special help and support. Her charity also regularly provides resources needed to train rescue dogs as service animals for veterans battling PTSD.

Every month, Puppies & Dogs features a dog of the month from a non profit organization and places it up for adoption into new homes. This month, the charity wished everyone a Happy Valentine’s day by posting a picture of the February dog of the month– a German Shepherd named Maple.

In the photo, Maple can be seen wearing a heart-shaped head adornment to celebrate the day. The post's caption read:

“Happy Valentine’s Day from our February dog of the month: Maple from @awishforanimalsorg 💘.”

Amanda Balionis reposted the photo on her Instagram story.

Still from Amanda Balionis' Instagram story, Image source: Instagram/@balionis

She also commented on the picture, expressing her love for Maple.

Amanda Balionis launches a Valentine’s Day Giveaway

Amanda Balionis is celebrating Valentine’s Day by giving back to her followers in a “Giveaway for the Girls.” The 38-year-old CBS golf reporter recently revealed that she partnered with a golf apparel brand Foray Golf to give away clothing and other items.

Balionis announced the giveaway contest by posting a video saying:

"Okay, so I posted about this drop a couple of weeks ago, Foray Golf. It is the Bogey Monster, and the t-shirts, the skirts, the hats, the headcovers are literally the cutest things I’ve ever seen. Like, this is the vibe I’m after on the golf course. And again, it could be worn anywhere and, of course, a hat that I’m gonna be living in this, I think, all summer,” said Balionis.

The giveaway items also include a hilarious head cover fashioned to look like a “bogey monster.” The American sports reporter jokingly said that the head cover could either make people score more bogeys or chase them away.

“And then this guy and he is going directly on to my driver. Depending on what kind of index you have, he is either going to scare away the bogeys or he’s going to help you score more bogeys like maybe I am happy with every once in a while. Details are in the caption.”

To be eligible for the contest, fans must follow Foray Golf on Instagram and tag their valentine while mentioning their dream golf course. Amanda Balionis will announce the winner of the contest on February 17.

