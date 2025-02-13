Amanda Balionis launches "Giveaway for the Girls" including clothing and a funny club headcover

In the spirit of Valentine's Day, Amanda Balionis has launched a “Giveaway for the Girls” on Instagram. In partnership with Foray Golf, the CBS reporter will be giving away a full set of clothing and a club headcover to one lucky winner.

Balionis is a sports reporter who regularly covers the PGA Tour. The 38-year-old was present at TPC Scottsdale to cover the 2025 WM Phoenix Open last week. She is also the founder of Puppies & Golf, an organization that advocates for dogs needing support and companionship.

On February 13, Balionis revealed that Foray Golf, a golf apparel brand, has just released a new drop titled Bogey Monster collection. She shared that she is looking to spread the Valentine’s Day love by giving away a shirt, skirt, hat, and club headcover.

In the video she shared, Amanda Balionis expressed her appreciation for the collection, saying she could see herself wearing it on the golf course.

"Okay, so I posted about this drop a couple of weeks ago, Foray Golf. It is the Bogey Monster, and the t-shirts, the skirts, the hats, the headcovers are literally the cutest things I’ve ever seen. Like, this is the vibe I’m after on the golf course. And again, it could be worn anywhere and, of course, a hat that I’m gonna be living in this, I think, all summer,” Amanda Balionis said.

“Giveaway for the girls!. Now on the tee, from New York City: the Bogey Monster! Please welcome the cutest drop ever from @foraygolfusa. From the skirt, to the t-shirts to the crewnecks and hats… I’m obsessed with this vibe for spring and summer on the course and beyond. For a little Valentine’s Day love I figured it would be fun to gift someone with some of the greatest items from this limited edition drop- including the Bogey Monster headcover,” she added in the caption.

To enter Amanada Balionis’ Giveaway for the Girls, fans must follow Foray Golf on Instagram, tag their “Valentine” or “Galentine,” and mention the dream golf course they would like to tee off on. Winners will be announced on Monday, February 17.

Amanda Balionis continued her favorite tradition at the WM Phoenix Open

The 2025 WM Phoenix Open concluded its final round last week, and Amanda Balionis was on the field to cover it. She took advantage of the PGA Tour event to continue one of her longstanding traditions– taking a hike at the Camelback Mountain in Phoenix, Arizona.

Balionis shared pictures of herself posing on top of the mountain with the caption:

“It’s good to be (camel) back for the WM Phoenix Open one of my favorite traditions is knocking out this hike before the madness begins this weekend. *balance* or whatever."

The WM Phoenix Open took place from February 6 - 9. Thomas Detry won the tournament at 24-under par.

