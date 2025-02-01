Amanda Balionis crosses fingers for dry weather amid "crazy conditions" at Pebble Beach 

CBS reporter Amanda Balionis is currently at Pebble Beach to cover the ongoing AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. She recently took to her Instagram to talk about CBS's broadcast of round 3 on Saturday.

Balionis appeared to be walking as she recorded a video telling fans that CBS would start their coverage of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at 3 pm ET and noon PST. She crossed her fingers and mentioned that the weather was "windy albeit dry for now". The broadcaster further added that Pebble Beach was looking lovely unless someone were the participating golfer "grinding" it out in the "crazy conditions".

The veteran reporter spoke highly of the ongoing tournament and said the "best players in the world right now" were taking part in the event. She further added that putting would not be easy "in these winds".

Amanda Balionis' story on the weather ahead at Pebble Beach - Source: via @balionis on Instagram

However, Balionis was quick to post another story saying:

"Spoke too soon about the rain"

In her latest Instagram story, she appeared to have donned a dark windbreaker and white beanie over her grey sweater, which was seen in her previous video update.

When did Amanda Balionis return to golf coverage?

Amanda Balionis Farmers Insurance Open 2025 (Source: Getty)

CBS reporter Amanda Balionis had taken a break from golf coverage late last year and had solely focussed on the NFL. She had announced at the time that she would return to golf in the 2025 season.

However, Balionis was not seen on the field since the new PGA Tour season kickstarted. She took to Instagram a few weeks back to announce that she would be taking some time off and then diving headfirst into golf coverage. She wrote:

"That’s a wrap on the regular season! This job is always the dream, but it’s the people I have the privilege of working around and learning from that makes it so fun and special. We had some incredible games, laughed more than most and had the honor of being a tiny piece of telling the incredible stories of the season. Time for a couple weeks off and then back to @golfoncbs we go!"

Amanda Balionis returned to covering golf at the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open. She interviewed winner Harris English after his victory at Torrey Pines and even hinted at her presence in Pebble Beach in the caption of an Instagram post.

"@golfoncbs is so back, and so is Harris English. It’s been 1,308 days since his last win and a lot happened in that time. From battling injury and undergoing surgery to welcoming their first child into the world ,it’s been a journey for the Georgia Bulldog to get back into the winner’s circle. Home games are the best but so is the next stop 😉 On to Pebble Beach we go!" she wrote.

Certainly, she is currently covering the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and will be seen reporting on the Signature event this week.

