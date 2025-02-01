"It’s my team": When Eagles star Jalen Hurts addressed rumors questioning his future in Philadelphia

Jalen Hurts' Philadelphia Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs on February 10 in a rematch of their epic encounter at Super Bowl LVII. It will also be a rematch between two of the finest QBs of the current generation, Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes. While Mahomes has already cemented his legacy with three Super Bowl rings, Hurts is missing one on his résumé.

However, things weren’t always easy for the 2019 Heisman Trophy finalist from Alabama after being drafted No. 53 in the 2020 NFL draft. Early in his career, there were rumors that the Eagles were already considering his future. However, Hurts addressed the rumors during an interview in May 2022.

“Everything’s good over here,” he said.

“If that’s what they say, it’s understood. It’s my opportunity. It’s my team. It’s pretty much what it is. It’s my team, so I’m ready to go. The work has been put in to go out there and achieve what we want to achieve.”

Hurts had a very good final college season with the Oklahoma Sooners in 2019, eclipsing 5,000 total yards and 52 total TDs. However, he couldn’t replicate the same performance in his initial two years in the NFL.

Despite playing in 15 games in 2020, Hurts only started four games and passed for 1,061 yards for six TDs and four INTs. The next season, he started 15 games and passed for 3,144 yards for 16 TDs with nine INTs.

There was significant improvement in his performance but not enough to solidify his place as the starting QB of a Super Bowl-winning team. Thus, there were rumors circulating that veteran QBs Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson were being considered for the role. However, that's not how it turned out.

Jalen Hurts leads Philadelphia Eagles to second Super Bowl in three seasons

Despite a troubling start and some subpar passing performances, Jalen Hurts had impressive rushing numbers, adding a dual threat to his résumé. Moreover, Hurts was relentless in his pursuit to improve, spending time with coaches across Southern California, Houston, and Florida.

Courtesy of the efforts Hurts put in during the 2022 preseason, it turned out to be a breakout campaign for him. He led the Eagles to a 15-1 regular season record and later the Super Bowl and also finished second in MVP voting, only behind Chiefs' QB, Patrick Mahomes.

Since 2022, Jalen Hurts has led the Eagles to two NFC Championships in just three seasons. However, Hurts will have the opportunity to go even further as the Eagles will look to stop the Chiefs from achieving the three-peat.

