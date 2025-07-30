Amanda Balionis dons black tank top as she reunites with her 'buddy'

Amanda Balionis has been balancing a packed schedule of work, travel, and fitness this July. But in the middle of her busy life, the CBS reporter still finds time for something close to her heart—animal rescue.

Balionis is the founder of Puppies and Golf, a non-profit organization that helps rescue dogs and find them caring parents. One of those rescues is Manny, a two-year-old dog from Nish (Nantucket Island Safe Harbor for Animals), who has become a regular feature on her social media.

On July 30, Balionis shared a heartwarming moment on her Instagram story, reuniting with Manny. In the photo, she’s seen sitting at an outdoor café wearing a black tank top, her signature Puppies and Golf cap, and her staple necklace. She captioned the story: “Reunited with the buddy!” while tagging @nishanimals and using the hashtag #adoptmanny.

Screenshot of Amanda Balionis' Instagram story (via @balionis)

On July 15, 2025, she posted a video introducing Manny and announced that she was helping it find a forever home. Since then, fans have seen Manny appear frequently across her stories and updates.

Balionis’s non-profit has also been active beyond rescue. Puppies and Golf recently teamed up with First Tee–Greater Charlotte, a youth development organization that uses golf to teach life skills and core values. The goal of the collaboration was to help young girls learn not just the game, but also gain awareness about animal welfare.

Even with her professional commitments, Amanda Balionis continues to make space for the things that she deeply cares about.

Amanda Balionis brings joy to young girls through a summer golf camp collaboration

Amanda Balionis recently gave young girls a summer to remember, as her non-profit Puppies & Golf teamed up with First Tee – Greater Charlotte to host a special golf camp. Held at Springfield Golf Club, the event was part of the Girls Golf Spirit Week and featured a mix of golf lessons, creative activities, and fun outdoor games.

The CBS Sports reporter shared a recap of the camp on Instagram, posting several photos of her enjoying the day with the campers. From swinging clubs to tossing water balloons, the event blended sports and play with lessons on animal safety.

“Confirmed: water balloon toss at summer camp is still the GOAT,” she wrote in the caption, thanking First Tee for including Puppies & Golf in the camp experience.

Balionis admitted the event made her reflect on her own childhood. She said she didn’t get to enjoy such camps as a kid, which made watching these girls have fun all the more special.

“Will be posting more about our time with this @thefirsttee chapter later this week—but for now I’m soaking in the nostalgia and joy from the last 48 [hours],” she added.

Over the years, Amanda Balionis has built a strong career in sports broadcasting. Starting with high school sports coverage for Verizon Fios Channel 1 and MSG Networks, she later joined the PGA Tour as an in-house reporter. After working with Callaway Golf on digital content, she moved to CBS in 2017 and became a full-time reporter the following year, covering not just golf but also college football and the NFL.

