Amanda Balionis ‘soaks in the nostalgia’ at girls golf camp in Charlotte

Amanda Balionis’ non-profit organization, Puppies &amp; Golf, recently hosted a summer golf camp for young girls. Following the success of the event, the CBS Sports reporter posted a recap on Instagram reliving all the fun moments.Puppies &amp; Golf collaborated with First Tee of Greater Charlotte to host a Girls Golf Spirit Week at Springfield Golf Club. The event featured several fun activities, including golf lessons, art painting tasks, water balloon games, and animal safety education.Amanda Balionis posted pictures of herself having a good time while playing games with the young girls at the camp. She wrote in the caption,“Confirmed: water balloon toss at summer camp is still the 🐐 .Thank you so much to the @firstteegc for allowing @puppiesandgolf to be a part of your girls golf camp.”The sports journalist shared that she didn’t get to be a part of such experiences when she was a kid. As such, watching the girls have fun as the project came to life was truly 'magical' for her.“Will be posting more about our time with this @thefirsttee chapter later this week— but for now I’m soaking in the nostalgia and joy from the last 48 ❤️🐶⛳️,” she added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEarlier on, Aamanda Balionis had shared a picture of herself getting ready for the camp’s second day. She posed in her car while wearing a golf-themed shirt that read, “Play like a girl.”Image via Amanda Balionis’ InstagramIn another post, the CBS Sports reporter shared a video of the girls at the camp practicing flamingo drills to improve their stability on the course. The caption read,“Flamingo 🦩 putting is my new obsession now @firstteegc @puppiesandgolf.”Image via Balionis’ Instagram/@balionisAmanda Balionis founded Puppies &amp; Golf in 2020. The organization serves as a community resource that supports at-risk dogs through the provision of grants, shelters, and training.Amanda Balionis speaks on Kurt Kitayama’s “outrageously impressive” victory at the 2025 3M OpenThe 2025 3M Open concluded its final round on Sunday, and two-time PGA Tour winner Kurt Kitayama clinched the title. Following his victory, Amanda Balionis spoke to the 32-year-old golfer and his caddie.She shared pictures from the interview and wrote in the caption,“Kitayama’s weekend was not only outrageously impressive, but also incredibly meaningful with big brother Daniel on the bag. The two will keep this partnership going for the rest of the season — which just got a little bit longer, because he locked up a spot in the playoffs 🤙”Image via Balionis’Instagram/@balionisThe golf reporter called Kitayama’s performance a “rollercoaster,” saying that he battled to cut and ended up nearly carding 59 on moving day. She further praised him for backing up his performance with a powerful round on the final day to claim the victory.Kitayama scored 23-under 261 after 72 holes at TPC Twin Cities. He won the tournament by one stroke ahead of Sam Stevens, who placed second with 22-under.