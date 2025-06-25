Amanda Balionis recently gave her followers a look at her favorite jewelry pieces while enjoying her time off from golf coverage. In her latest Instagram story, she shared a screenshot of a fan’s message asking about her necklace. Balionis responded by sharing a link to the jewelry with the caption,

“A staple! Linked my go-to jewelry that I’m loving right now.”

Amanda Balionis shared her go-to golf day jewelry on Instagram, featuring pieces worth a total of $725 (via @balionis on IG)

Balionis was seen wearing the Daybreak Pendant Necklace by Pura Vida, priced at $55, as she enjoys her time off the golf course and broadcast duties. The necklace features an 18-inch chain with a 3-inch extension and a 10mm wide pendant. It comes in two finishes—18K Gold and Sterling Silver—and includes a bezel-set cubic zirconia stone measuring 7mm by 5.5mm. The necklace is hypoallergenic, with 18K plated gold over .925 sterling silver, and comes packaged in a custom Pura Vida pouch that doubles as a cleaning cloth.

Along with the necklace, Balionis also wore two rings from Ana Luisa. One was the Solid Yellow Gold Medium Galaxy Ring, priced at $395. Made from 10K solid gold, it features a ribbed texture designed for everyday wear. The ring is tarnish-resistant, water-resistant, and crafted in Thailand with a width of 4.4mm and a weight of 2.5 grams.

Her other ring was the Slim Nova Ring, made from solid white gold and priced at $275. Also from Ana Luisa, this ring has a slimmer width of 2.5mm and weighs 1.5 grams. With all three pieces combined, Amanda Balionis’s jewelry in the Instagram post adds up to around $725.

Amanda Balionis shares fun moments from her Travelers Championship week

Amanda Balionis made the most of her week at the 2025 Travelers Championship, sharing several moments from the event on Instagram. She was seen playing a few fun shots by the water alongside golf influencer Roger Steele. Posting the video, she joked about her near-miss, writing:

"Practice here over here making it into the umbrella when it didn't count.... almost disrespectful how shocked @roger_steele is tbh 🤣🤣🤣 #TravelersChampionshipPartner"

Apart from golf, Balionis also visited the Best Friends Animal Society in SoHo, showing her support for animal welfare. Sharing a clip from her visit, she wrote:

"LOVED visiting @bfas_ny @bestfriendsanimalsociety today in SoHo. It’s fascinating to see how a city shelter functions differently than others with more land and space."

After the tournament concluded with Keegan Bradley’s victory, Balionis, who covered the event for CBS Sports, congratulated him on Instagram. Posting a few photos from the day, she captioned:

"What. A. Finish. @keeganbradley1 takes his 2nd @travelerschamp trophy is dramatic fashion, ensuring that the question of, “should he be a playing Captain?” will be discussed ad nauseam until the roster is solidified 😂 US"

After the tournament, Balionis took a helicopter ride over New York with Blade, a city-based air service. She shared the experience with her followers, showing views from her flight.

Balionis, who now has 354,000 Instagram followers, has been with CBS Sports since 2017. Before that, she spent six years as an in-house reporter and host for the PGA Tour.

