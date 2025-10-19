Amanda Balionis dons white shirt over a black top as she enjoys her vacation in Turkey

Amanda Balionis is currently vacationing in Turkey with her mother, Dana. The CBS Sports reporter has been keeping her followers updated, sharing glimpses from her latest travel adventures.On Sunday, October 19, Amanda Balionis posted photos from Cappadocia on Instagram. She was seen wearing a black top layered with a white shirt and paired with olive green trousers. Keeping her look minimal, she accessorized with sunglasses and a gold chain. The carousel featured a stunning backdrop of colorful hot air balloons filling the sky, set to the song “What a Feeling” by Courtney Storm and Finley Brückner. She captioned the post,“Cappa𝒹𝑜𝓅𝑒cia 🤭” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEarlier that day Balionis shared an Instagram story with her mother announcing their arrival in Cappadocia, the second stop on their trip. The duo explored Göreme’s famous cave dwellings, with Balionis describing the experience as“Otherworldly 🤯people lived in these caves starting in the 9th century until 1952.”Traveling with her mother has become an annual tradition for Balionis, who picks a new destination each year. This time their journey began in Istanbul, where they explored local fruit markets and visited the historic Hurrem Sultan Hamami, a 16th-century Turkish bath known for its traditional treatments, massages, and aromatherapy services.Amanda Balionis celebrates Old Fashioned Week with Elijah CraigBefore her trip Amanda Balionis marked Old Fashioned Week with her longtime partner brand, Elijah Craig Bourbon. As one of the brand’s ambassadors she joined the 10-day celebration held from October 10 to 19.Elijah Craig shared a photo of the CBS Sports reporter sitting at a bar in a branded top beside a bottle of bourbon and a cocktail. The caption read:“Nobody celebrates Old Fashioned Week quite like Team Elijah Craig. @robertmacintyre, @jtposton, and @balionis have theirs. What will you stir up?Balionis reshared the post on her story, writing,“Happy Old Fashioned Week to those who celebrate 😉🥃.”Old Fashioned Week celebrates the timeless cocktail while supporting bar and restaurant workers in need. Elijah Craig donates one dollar for every Old Fashioned sold during the event and has contributed over $500,000 since launching the campaign in 2020.Amanda Balionis partnered with Elijah Craig earlier this year in a multi-year deal joining PGA Tour pro Max Homa as part of the brand’s golf lineup. Speaking about her partnership with the brand, Balionis said:&quot;Our hang outs just got a lot better now that I’m Team Elijah Craig’s newest golf brand ambassador. Max [Homa] has me beat on the course, but as an avid whiskey fan, I’ve got the edge when it comes to mixing with award-winning Bourbon. I’m looking forward to enjoying Elijah Craig with Max at the 19th Hole and raising a glass with golf fans everywhere!”Since then, she has been featured in several campaigns, including a blind tasting for her own limited-edition barrel and a special release honoring the 45th Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.