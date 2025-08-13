Amanda Balionis drops 1-word reaction to $1.5B-worth Taylor Swift claiming male sports fans want to see more of her

CBS Sports broadcaster Amanda Balionis recently reacted to Taylor Swift’s comments made during a podcast. Balionis' reaction highlights her recognition of Swift’s impact on male sports audiences and the attention the American singer draws during NFL games.

Taylor Swift recently teased her first appearance on the “New Heights” podcast with boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce in an Instagram clip shared on Wednesday, August 13. Balionis reshared an original post uploaded by the Instagram page Bustle. They quoted one line from Taylor Swift's recent podcast, which reads:

"If there’s one thing that male sports fans want to see in their spaces and on their screens, it’s more of me.”

Reacting to that, Balionis wrote:

"Queen😂😂😂"

Image via Instagram-@balionis

Swift has appeared at Kansas City Chiefs games, including the Super Bowl in February. The “New Heights” episode featuring Swift is scheduled for release at 7 p.m. ET on August 13 and will include the announcement of her new album, The Life of a Showgirl. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her estimated net worth is $1.5 billion.

Meanwhile, after 19 weeks on the road covering the PGA Tour, CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis wrapped up her duties at the Wyndham Championship. She took a short break in Ibiza, Spain, before preparing for her next assignment. Balionis will now return to the sidelines for select games during the 2025 NFL season.

Apart from that, earlier this month, Amanda Balionis also reacted to another female celebrity's inspiring words.

Amanda Balionis shared admiration for Michelle Yeoh’s advice on Instagram

Golf journalist Amanda Balionis recently expressed her admiration for actress Michelle Yeoh’s advice to her 30-year-old self. Balionis, who frequently shares glimpses of her day-to-day life, posted a screenshot of Yeoh’s statement via The Skimm on her Instagram story.

Michelle Yeoh, whose net worth is estimated at $40 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, said:

“Do not shrink to belong. Stand boldly, fail bravely, grow fully and move forward with peace of mind and heart. Start every day with kindness. That’s your superpower.”

Balionis emphasized the first line of Yeoh’s advice and captioned her Instagram story:

“That first line whewww.”

Since joining CBS in 2017 as a part-time golf reporter, Amanda Balionis has steadily grown her profile in sports broadcasting. Last year, she took a short break from golf to focus on NFL coverage. For the 2025 season, Balionis will team up with veteran broadcaster Jim Nantz for selected NFL matchups.

She will also work alongside lead analyst Tony Romo and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson during these games. CBS has also announced other broadcast teams for the season, including Ian Eagle with Evan Washburn and J.J. Watt, as well as Kevin Harlan with Trent Green and Melanie Collins. Tiffany Blackmon, formerly of NFL Network, will occasionally join Balionis on the sidelines.

