Amanda Balionis drops a 2-word reaction to $65.4M worth Jimmy Butler buying minority stake in San Diego Wave

Amanda Balionis is currently in Dubai covering the Asia Pacific Amateur Championship for CBS. The tournament is a massive one for golfers since winning it will qualify them for the 2026 Masters and the 2026 Open Championship. Balionis, in between covering the tournaments, recently commented on some ongoing things in the sports world.Balionis uploaded several Instagram stories on October 23, one of which was related to Jimmy Butler's purchase of a minority investment in the San Diego Wave. The $65.4 million NBA star (according to celebrity net worth) is really excited about his new buy. Butler has stated that he has been a soccer fan for a long time and that San Diego is a very special place for him.All of this was noted in the caption of an Instagram post by NBC San Diego's official account. Interestingly, Amanda Balionis reposted this Instagram post on her story, expressing her enthusiasm for Jimmy Butler's huge buy. Her Instagram story's caption read:&quot;Let's gooo.&quot;Talking more about this Instagram story, here's a look at it:Still taken from Balionis' Instagram story (Image Credit: Instagram @balionis)Butler also published an official statement announcing the purchase of the minority stakes, explaining his thoughts on the buy. He stated:&quot;Soccer has been a passion of mine for a long time, and being part of the game in a meaningful way has always been a dream. San Diego has become a city close to my heart, and I'm proud to invest in a club that is pushing boundaries, building something lasting, and setting a new standard for what women's sports can be both on and off the pitch.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBack to Amanda Balionis, aside from Jimmy Butler, she also discussed the Asia Pacific Amateur Championship on her Instagram story and how significant the tournament is.Amanda Balionis calls the Asia Pacific Amateur Championship as once in a lifetime opportunityLas Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos - Source: GettyThe Asia Pacific Amateur Championship kicked off on October 23, and as the first tee group started the event, ACC Golf's official Instagram page posted a reel about it. Amanda Balionis shared this video on her Instagram story, explaining how significant the Asia Pacific Amateur Championship is to golfers and how it can open up new opportunities for them.The caption of her Instagram story read,&quot;The @acc_golf is underway! Winner claims a spot in The Masters &amp; The Open. This week is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, providing opportunities that most couldn't dream of a decade ago.&quot;Talking more about Balionis' story, here's a look at it:Still taken from Balionis' Instagram story (Image Credit: Instagram @balionis)Amanda Balionis is returning to the Asia Pacific Amateur Championship after a gap from reporting. She spent her holiday in Turkey with her mother, and she even published multiple Instagram stories and posts from the country, as well as an Instagram reel with short footage from her vacation.