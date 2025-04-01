Amanda Balionis drops 4-word reaction to Tiger Woods' April Fools' prank on his 6.4 million X followers

Tiger Woods sent the golf world into a frenzy on Tuesday after firing off an April Fools' Day post on X. The 15-time major champion has more than 6.4 million followers on X and took advantage of his large audience in order to pull off a massive prank.

His prank stems from his March 11 post on X in which he announced that he had undergone surgery for a ruptured achilles. The injury will put Woods out of professional golf indefinitely, either until very late 2025 or 2026.

On Tuesday morning, Tiger posted on X that he was going to play in The Masters next week. The viral prank has garnered almost eight million views on X.

"I can’t believe I am saying this, but a few weeks after rupturing my left Achilles, the sleeping in a hyperbaric chamber plus the explosive lifts my doctors and trainers have me ready to play the Masters next week! Can’t wait! See y’all on the course," Tiger's post on X reads.

About five minutes later, Tiger quoted the post, saying that it was an April Fools' prank.

"P.S. April Fools' my Achilles is still a mess :)"

CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis, who covers golf and football for the network, posted about the viral prank on her Instagram story, sharing it with her more than 329,000 followers on the platform.

On her Instagram story on Tuesday morning, Balionis reposted a picture of Tiger Woods' prank post on X that was shared on Instagram by Barstool Sports' Fore Play podcast.

"TW with the jokes," she captioned her post.

Amanda Balionis' Instagram story from Tuesday morning

Balionis will be covering The Masters for CBS news week after having March off due to NBC having the coverage of the PGA Tour's events last month.

Tiger Woods to miss The Masters for only the fifth time in his career next week

Tuger Woods after winning The Masters 2019 (via Getty)

The story of The Masters and the illustrious Augusta National Golf Club cannot be told without including the legacy of Tiger Woods. Tiger has played in The Masters 26 times, only missing the cut when he was an amateur in 1996. In 1995, Tiger finished tied for 41st at his first Masters, winning the title of low amatuer in the event.

No matter what condition his game was in, since turning professional, Tiger has never missed the cut at The Masters. Even at times when the golf icon was struggling after his infidelity scandal, through his back injuries, and since his near-fatal car accident, he has always found a way to make the cut at Augusta National.

Unfortunately, due to his achilles injury, the 82-time PGA Tour winner will not be in the field at Augusta National next week.

The only times Tiger has ever not played at The Masters has been due to injury. The five-time green jacket winner missed the tournament in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2021, and now 2025.

Tiger Woods won the tournament in 1997, 2001, 2002, 2005, and 2019. The only player to win more Masters than Tiger is Jack Nicklaus, who won six green jackets.

