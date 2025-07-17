Amanda Balionis expresses love for Scottie Scheffler's emotional answer at The Open Championship press conference

Scottie Scheffler gave a pretty emotional message during the Open Championship preview conference. The World No. 1 discussed what it means to him to be ranked first or to win a tournament. He emphasized that none of this matters as much as his family, and that he would rather be with his family than play golf. Amanda Balionis recently responded to this statement, backing it up.

On July 17, Balionis noted in her Instagram story how Scheffler's statement has received a lot of support from fans and how crucial it is. Balionis claimed that becoming a prominent name in anything requires sacrifice, and that people never bring this vital thing to light. Balionis put a caption on her IG story, which read,

"I love how much this answer from Scottie is being talked about. It's so important."

The caption continued,

"Being great at something requires sacrifice. It can be shocking when you reach that goal, and it doesn't solve all the problems you thought it would. When your whole identity is wrapped up in a singular focus, it often breeds dissatisfaction. Life is never about just one thing. One thing can never fulfill you. We all learn it eventually, and it's cool to hear World Number 1 show us that even with the most idyllic job, it's the same."

Talking about her story, here's a look at it:

Still taken from Amanda Balionis' Instagram story (Image Credit: @balionis)

Scottie Scheffler also mentioned in his comments that winning any tournament gives a few minutes of satisfaction. And then you move on with your life, and each new week brings a new tournament, prompting you to press the reset button all over again. The golfer even stated that he is not here to encourage others, but rather to pursue his passion.

How did Scottie Scheffler perform in Round One of The Open?

PGA: The 153rd Open - First Round - Source: Imagn

While Amanda Balionis reacted to Scottie Scheffler's response before the start of The Open, the World No. 1 golfer had already completed Round 1 at Royal Portrush. Scheffler finished his first day at the Open Championship with a three-under-par score. As of this writing, he is tied for fifth place, one stroke off the lead.

Scottie Scheffler attempted the front nine holes first and performed admirably. He made two birdies on holes 3 and 7, giving him enormous momentum. Unfortunately, this was followed by a bogey on hole 9, ending the front nine holes to a total score of one under par.

Scheffler maintained his excellent form in the final nine rounds, scoring a birdie on hole 10. This was followed by a bogey on hole 11 to even things up. Following that, the 16-time PGA Tour winner was able to gain momentum and make two birdies on holes 16 and 17, ending the day with a score of three under par.

