Amanda Balionis features in 1x Major winner's "propaganda you should never fall for"

Amanda Balionis was seen playing golf with her friends Kira K Dixon and Michelle Wie West. The CBS reporter even updated her fans about this with an Instagram post, related to the Memorial Tournament and the Golden Bear Pro-Am. Interestingly, the trio shared another IG post for their fans.

Michelle Wie West is a highly regarded golfer who has won five LPGA championships. She has also won a golf major, the 2014 U.S. Women's Open at Pinehurst No. 2. Alongside Amanda Balionis and Kira K Dixon, West shared an Instagram post on June 2, which even featured some advice for aspiring golfers.

Many people start playing the game but eventually abandon it, owing to the early challenges. West emphasized some points to tackle this problem in her post with Balionis and Dixon. She mentioned the following points in the reels:

Trending

I'll never get good, so I'm not even gonna try to play golf. I'm too embarrassed to play in front of people. I have to keep score. I don't want to slow anyone down. Golf is so boring, why would I even want to play? I'm not good enough to play 18 holes yet.

Aside from this, the LPGA Tour golfer underlined the relevance of these suggestions in her caption, which said:

"Did I miss any?? You don’t need to be an expert to enjoy golf. Every golfer starts as a beginner—what matters is showing up, swinging anyway, playing fast, and having fun along the way. Bonus: new friendships and serious boss energy await!"

Amanda Balionis and Kira K Dixon were also seen hitting some remarkable golf strokes in the reel.

Amanda Balionis posted 14 photos posing with Michelle Wie West

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 - Previews - Source: Getty

Amanda Balionis was seen doing coverage for the 2025 Memorial Tournament. She not only conducted interviews on the field, but she also enjoyed her time outside of the tournament.

Balionis shared images from all of her wonderful experiences with LPGA Tour golfer Michelle Wie West and Kira K Dixon. She even mentioned how much fun she had in the caption for this post, which read:

"I don’t know how to use skibidi Ohio in a sentence… but I disagree 🤷‍♀️Incredible week at @memorialgolf presented by @workday_sports …every day was filled with some of my favorite people, at the most fun events creating memories I’m forever grateful for."

Right now, the CBS reporter is scheduled to cover the upcoming men's U.S. Open from June 12 to 15 at the Oakmont Country Club. This will be the third major of the year and will feature big names like Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and defending champion Bryson DeChambeau.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More