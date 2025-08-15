Amanda Balionis flaunts her $1547-worth "bestsellers" amid break from golf

Amanda Balionis is enjoying some downtime from golf coverage and shared her latest “Bestsellers” roundup on her Linktree, featuring outfits, accessories, and workout gear worth a combined total of $1,547.

As she prepares for the new NFL season to get underway, the CBS reporter posted the update for her 355k followers on her Instagram story, with a caption:

“Rounded up some bestsellers on my LTK!”

Screenshot of Amanda Balionis' Instagram story (via @balionis)

Balionis' story post on Instagram displayed nine items in total. The list included a yellow one-piece outfit priced at $185 and the Lister Check White Black Mid-Rise Pull-On Pants for $128, complete with hand pockets, a hidden card sleeve, a back pocket, and a waistband drawcord. She also featured the L’Agence Pilar Pinstripe Wide-Leg Blue Pants, costing $575, which have a high-rise fit, front-slant and back-welt pockets, and a zip fly with hook-and-bar closure.

Balionis’s picks continued with L’Agence’s Nica white bodysuit at $170, designed with a deep scoop neck and thong back, and a black Sunburst High Waist Pleated Tennis Skort for $79, featuring an elastic waist and interior drop-in pockets. For her fitness gear, she included the ZELUS Weighted Vest, priced between $28.99 and $80.49 depending on weight (6lb to 30lb), made with neoprene rubber fabric, double stitching, and iron sand filling for durability.

Accessories included retro oval sunglasses for $12.99, an Aria Pisa Set of 3 gold bracelets at $68, and a pair of Retro Runner Sneakers for women at $248.

Amanda Balionis ended her golf coverage season on a heartwarming note

Amanda Balionis wrapped up her 2025 golf coverage season with both heartfelt thanks and a much-needed vacation. Following the final round of the Wyndham Championship on August 3, the CBS Sports reporter shared an Instagram post reflecting on her time covering tournaments this year.

Balionis posted photos with the CBS broadcast crew outside the trailers, reflecting on what 19 weeks on the road looked like behind the scenes.

“I say it all the time: what you see on @golfoncbs every Saturday and Sunday is just the final 10%. The other 90% is the result of tireless effort by so many hardworking, talented, and passionate men and women,” she wrote.

She called the technical and production teams the “heartbeat” of CBS Golf, praising their “unmatched” work ethic and crediting them for making the road feel like home.

“We have our ridiculous inside jokes, our family fights, our unforgettable nights out. We support each other when things get dark or lonely as they sometimes can,” she added.

With the season wrapped, Amanda Balionis traveled to Ibiza, Spain, where she spent time with her closest friends from elementary school, enjoying a well-deserved break before returning back her broadcasting duties, this time to cover the NFL.

