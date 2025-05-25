Amanda Balionis flaunts accomplishing a major fitness goal amid a busy week at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge

Amanda Balionis is currently in Texas to cover the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge. The past few weeks have been really demanding for her as she was involved in covering massive events like the Truist Championship, the PGA Championship, and many more. Amid the hectic schedule, Balionis announced a major fitness milestone.

Ad

Amanda Balionis shared an Instagram story based on her recent average weekly step count. She shared a picture of herself walking on a treadmill along with her step count data from the previous week. It revealed that Balionis had achieved an average of more than 10,000 steps per day last week.

The data reflected that Balionis took fewer steps on Wednesday, as she was scheduled to travel to Texas on Wednesday to cover the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge.

Ad

Trending

"Goal accomplished this week 💪," the CBS Reporter captioned her Instagram story.

Let us take a look at Balionis' Instagram story:

Amanda Balionis' step count data from last week (Image Credit: IG @balionis)

Balionis has been working out hard in the gym for quite some time. She has also been updating her fans about the progress she has been making in the gym. On May 24, she posted a mirror selfie after a workout. Click here to see the story.

Ad

Amanda Balionis addresses the hatred she is receiving on social media

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn

Amanda Balionis is one of the most popular reporters currently working on the course. However, as the saying goes, 'there are two sides to every coin'. Some fans have been criticizing Balionis on social media, claiming she highlights negative stats when interviewing athletes. Some fans criticized her approach to interviewing golfers and asked her to be more positive in her approach.

Ad

Recently, the CBS reporter resorted to Instagram to respond to such criticism. She said that it is "impossible" to make oneself perfect for each and every person out there who is sitting and judging you. She emphasized paying heed to the right kind of feedback, or else it can become a really "draining" task.

"When we talk about being you instead of trying to be what you think others perceive as “perfect” or “good enough”…here is an example of how the latter is simply an impossible and draining task," she captioned her Instagram story.

Ad

Balionis continued,

"You're always going to be “too something” for somebody. It's a lot easier to be yourself and figure out what feedback is actually worth listening to…Nobody wants the same thing and you'll end up turning yourself into an unrecognizable pretzel. Okay that's all,” she concluded.

Notably, Balionis has 349k followers on Instagram and tries to stay in touch with her followers through frequent interactions on the platform.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More