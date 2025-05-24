Amanda Balionis flexes her muscle to 349K IG followers and shares a 1-word message

After a hectic few days of covering the 2025 PGA Championship last week, CBS reporter Amanda Balionis hit the gym recently. She took to her social media to flex her strong muscles in a mirror selfie for her Instagram followers.

Balionis shared a mirror selfie from the gym with her 349K followers on her Instagram stories on Saturday (May 24). She sported a tank top and dark trousers as she flaunted her toned biceps, with a 1-word message saying:

"Done"

A screenshot taken from Amanda Balionis' Instagram story - Image via Instagram@balionis

Amanda Balionis had been travelling non-stop for work in the past few weeks. She covered the Truist Championship, the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, the Zurich Classic, and RBC Heritage among other golf events.

Most recently she was in Charlotte to cover the second major of the season - the PGA Championship. The World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler won the tournament and later got praised by Balionis for his dominant show at Quail Hollow.

Amanda Balionis on Scottie Scheffler's PGA Championship victory

Amanda Balionis and Scottie Scheffler at the 2025 PGA Championship (Source: Getty)

The CBS broadcaster was all praise for PGA Championship victor Scottie Scheffler last week. As she took to Instagram to share her views about the second major of the season, she commended Scheffler for his resilience. She wrote:

"World Number 1 proving once again why he firmly holds that position. After fighting a left miss for his opening nine and finding himself tied for the lead with Jon Rahm early on the back…Scottie once again showed his resiliency and skill to run away with his first PGA Championship victory by five strokes. The back nine was yet another clinic with big names breathing down his neck. At 28-years-old, the three-time Major Champ continues to prove that the ceiling may not exist at all…"

Scottie Scheffler dominated the PGA Championship last week since Round 3. He managed to maintain his lead throughout the final round. The ace golfer also managed to thwart Jon Rahm's attempts to overthrow his contention as well. Eventually, Scheffler emerged victorious with a massive margin of five strokes.

This was his maiden PGA Championship win. Before 2025, the closest he had come to lifting the Wanamaker trophy was in 2023 where he placed T2 behind Brooks Koepka.

His thundering win at Quail Hollow last week was his second consecutive win after CJ Cup Byron Nelson triumph earlier this month. Scheffler had joined the season late following a hand injury in December last year. After his return to competition, he was not able to register a victory despite many top-ten finishes.

However, he has now managed to record two impressive wins in a single month. This week, World No. 1 is competing at the Charles Schwab Challenge. At the time of writing, he was placed T12 in the ongoing Round 3.

