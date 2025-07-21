Amanda Balionis flaunts her blue black outfit as she has a ‘fun day’ golfing

Amanda Balionis took some time away from broadcasting duties to enjoy a sunny day on the golf course. The CBS reporter, who didn’t cover The Open Championship this year as NBC handled the broadcast, shared glimpses of her outing on Instagram stories.Balionis posted two photos from her day, showing off her golf outfit and smiling as she strolled the fairways. She wore a sleeveless blue collared top paired with a sleek black skirt that featured buttons and pocket detailing from @foraygolfusa. The look was completed with a black cap and white golf shoes.Screenshot of Amanda Balionis Instagram stories (via @balionis)Balionis has been enjoying some downtime in recent weeks, sharing more personal updates and golf content with her followers while away from Major tournament coverage. She last covered the Genesis Scottish Open before heading into her break.The journalist also shared an appreciation post for Scottie Scheffler, who won The Open Championship, on her Instagram story.Amanda Balionis shares update on her new foster dogAmanda Balionis has always been vocal about her love for dogs, and her dedication to animal welfare is often reflected in her charity work. The CBS golf reporter actively supports animal shelters and promotes dog adoption through her non-profit organization Puppies &amp; Golf, which she founded in 2020.Recently, Balionis shared a heartwarming video on Instagram where she is seen playing with a dog. The clip included a note saying, “Hey you look happier”. She responded, “Thanks, I just picked up a new foster dog”.She introduced her new foster pup to her 355k followers with a cheerful caption:&quot;🎥 MEET MANNY 🐶💛 This adorable brown cow in dog form is my foster pup from @nishanimals — and he’s READY for his forever home! 🏡✨ 2 years old, housebroken, loves everyone (kids, adults, dogs!), active + cuddly = best of both worlds. Let’s find this sweet boy a family ASAP 🙌 Tag a friend, share, or DM for info!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBalionis has also celebrated milestones with Puppies &amp; Golf. Last month, she revealed that since its launch, the organization has donated over $681,000 to animal welfare causes, helping 94 shelters and 38 families. This includes over $368,000 in shelter grants, $182,500 to military organizations, and $130,000 in family grants, reflecting her growing impact in the animal community.Alongside her charity efforts, Amanda Balionis has built an impressive broadcasting career. She began in 2011 with the PGA Tour as an in-house reporter and host, covering tournament highlights, shows, and digital content. In 2016, she joined Callaway Golf to work on their media production team, creating content for the brand’s platforms.A year later, CBS Sports hired her as a part-time golf reporter, and by 2018, she became a full-time reporter, expanding her role to include coverage of college football and NFL games.